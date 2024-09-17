Logitech is updating every gaming mouse with its latest sensor to a possible 44,000 DPI via a free firmware update next month

In a fit of generosity, Logitech is bringing all its existing gaming mice built with the Hero 2 sensor up to the same headline-grabbing spec as its newly announced rodents. That means there's yet one more reason to pick up our favourite lightweight wireless gaming mouse.

At Logi Play, Logitech's yearly press conference, the company announced its new G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Lightspeed, a mouse with a new curve and an incredibly long name. Alongside getting a new shape designed for pro handling, the Hero 2 sensor in it is capable of 44k DPI, significantly higher than that we received at launch in the previous Superlight model. However, those fancy new specs aren't a reason to upgrade alone, as the older Hero 2-equipped model will be getting the same treatment.

As of right now, the Pro X Superlight 2 is capable of a resolution of up to 32k DPI, and a max speed of 500 IPS. These are impressive stats, meaning it will be more accurate and be able to take more readings of movement as you use it. However, in October, a software update will be rolling out, giving it the ability to now go all the way up to 44k DPI, and 888 IPS. You will need to connect to G Hub to do so—Logitech's own software to control lighting, profiles, and more.

To put these figures into their context, DPI, or dots per inch, is a measurement of how many dots your cursor moves across the screen per inch of space. The higher your DPI, the more sensitive your mouse is. As you can change the DPI at will, having a wider range of DPI means you get a broader range of sensitivity with your movement. IPS, or inches per second, measures tracking speed with your mouse, which is to say a higher IPS means it is capable of keeping up with quicker movement as you use the mouse.

These are just two of the three mice that will have Hero 2 sensors in them, with the recently announced Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed getting the same basic specs, but being a bit heavier and a little less expensive. Though this software upgrade is excellent news for any previous Pro X Superlight 2 owners or respective buyers, it does make the choice to launch the Dex even stranger.

The major difference between the two Superlight 2 mice is that the Dex has a slightly different, less ambidextrous shape, and it's capable of getting up to an 8k polling rate. Though the handshape may be better for some (and makes the mouse less accessible), the 8k polling rate is likely too much for many, especially given the battery drain alongside it. If you already bought the Pro X Superlight 2, things will only be getting better for you when the software update rolls out later this year.