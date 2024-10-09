Even after using the latest Logitech Superlight Dex gaming mouse I still recommend you pick up the first-gen Superlight, especially at its current Prime Day price

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $91 at Amazon (save $68.99)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. With the first Hero sensor, it won't get up to 44K DPI, like the Superlight 2 will next month, but it still has an excellent build quality, feel, and battery life. Price check: Best Buy $94.99

I've been testing out the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex for the last few weeks and, though it has a pretty odd name, it is genuinely an interesting mouse. With an improved sensor and a different shape from the first Superlight model, it feels like a worthy upgrade when bought at the same price. However, with the original Superlight mouse going for just $91 on Amazon, that feels like the best way to get a wireless Logitech mouse all year.

Available in black or a rather dashing pink, the mouse looks great and feels even better to use. The Hero sensor is capable of a max DPI of 25,600, which means it can be super sensitive if you are looking for a twitch shooter mouse. At just 63 grams, it earns that "Superlight" moniker, yet its comfy design and feel manage to distribute that weight well. With 70 hours of battery life, you won't need to recharge too often, though the likes of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro do beat it out there.

The mouse has a good max DPI but you can only adjust this through the app, which limits use somewhat. Once you get used to it, the snazzy Logitech G app can be smartly adjusted for the types of games you play to implement DPI profiles for each game.

Unfortunately, having the first Hero sensor, this won't be getting the software update the Hero 2 mice are getting over the next month, allowing them to go all the way up to a 44K DPI, but that astronomically high figure is far too much for most people to casually use—myself included. The same is true of the 400 IPS in this model. Newer Hero 2 mice will be capable of 888 IPS, which is nice to have but likely not worth the extra $60 or so.

In our Superlight review, we said "Lighter, brighter, and faster, that's what gamers want, and Logitech isn't one to disappoint with every turn of the product crank." Nearly four years later, this assessment holds up and it's still an excellent lightweight mouse—even if newer iterations are a little brighter and a little faster.