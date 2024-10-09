The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, one of the best wireless gaming mice around, is at its lowest-ever Amazon price—save $40 in Jeff's big sales

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | 30K DPI | 90-hour battery | 63 g | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Everyone knows the DeathAdder, and for good reason. This familiar shape has guided countless gamers' hands to victory, and the V3 Pro is no exception. It was our previous best pick for the best gaming mouse overall, and the HyperSpeed version only beats it because of its cheaper price tag. But with this discount on the Pro, it's possibly the best option once again. Price check: Newegg $129.99 | Razer $159.99

If there's one piece of a PC Gamer's kit that generates much discussion in our humble office, it's the equally humble gaming mouse. I won't go into detail about who favors what, simply because they're all wrong—the best gaming mouse is the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed.

Yes, I know I would say that, given that it was me who reviewed it earlier this year, but the reigning champion before it was the DeathAdder V3 Pro, on Amazon at $109.99 right now, and nobody ever disagreed with that decision. The reason why the HyperSpeed punted the Pro off the top slot was mostly down to the fact that it was just as good and a whole lot cheaper.

Well, thanks to Mr Bezos and Big Deal Days, the difference has been pared down to a mere $11—the HyperSpeed is $99 on Amazon—and that makes the Pro a very nice deal indeed.

The V3 Pro has a faster and more accurate optical sensor (35K DPI, 750 IPS, 70 G versus the HyperSpeed's 26K, 500 IPS, and 40 G), plus the polling rate can be configured up to 8,000 Hz with the included HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. It'll munch through the battery life in that mode but it's nice to have, yes?

Truthfully, the V3 Pro is a bit too much for most PC Gamers but you don't have to use it at its maximum settings. The DPI and polling rate can both be configured to something more agreeable, which will certainly help its battery life, too.

Fans of ultralightweight mice might prefer the HyperSpeed over the Pro because it's eight grams lighter (55 vs 63 g) but it's not a big difference, and I find mice that are too light annoying to use outside of gaming.

At their normal prices, I'd still rate the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed as being the better wireless gaming mouse than the V3 Pro, but when there's just a mere ten bucks and 99 cents between them, I'd go with the Pro. Grab one quick before Jeff changes his mind or check out the other great gaming mice deals we've spotted in the October Prime Day event.