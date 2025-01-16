Ahead of RTX 50-series gaming laptops you can snag an RTX 4070 Lenovo machine for just $900

Price watch: 🔼

Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Walmart (save $300)

This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop we've seen in quite a while, and a deal that seems to have stuck around after the Black Friday sales. There's a decent gaming CPU, a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory, a speedy screen, and that all important GPU to play with. The 512 GB SSD is small, however, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.

If you're absolutely desperate for a new gaming laptop and can't stand to wait another moment to buy one, I have just the ticket. This Lenovo LOQ comes with a Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and an RTX 4070 for $900—that's a price the RTX 50-series won't likely be able to beat for a while.

It's a deal over at Walmart. We've noted it before, actually a little cheaper at $880 through Black Friday, though I'm pretty surprised to see it still alive and kickin' in 2025.

I've got the full specs up in front of me (here's the database entry), and this Lenovo machine doesn't skimp on anything important. The AMD processor is powered by eight Zen 3+ cores and 16 threads, which can boost up to 4.5 GHz, if the cooling and power solutions in this laptop allow it. All those cores are good for both gaming and other tasks, such as mindlessly scrolling through spreadsheets or slides. Unfortunately even us writers at PC Gamer still have to do a lot of the latter, so I appreciate the flexibility this chip affords.

Then onto the RTX 4070, which features the full 115 W TGP afforded this model. The RTX 4070 Mobile included here comes with 4,608 CUDA cores, which is a couple of core clusters under the full-fat desktop model at 5,888. In our testing over its lifetime, in various laptop designs, we've generally thought it to be a good pick for the money ahead of the weaker RTX 4060. That's especially true when paired with a 1080p screen as it is here. That's not pushing the RTX 4070 massively but you can hope to make the most of the 144 Hz refresh rate a little more often. Also this laptop has G-Sync for when the GPU can't muster enough frames for totally smooth gaming.

There are two 8 GB DDR5-4800 sticks inside this machine, which are SO-DIMM and therefore replaceable. You don't need to upgrade from 16 GB, however, but it's good to have that door open to you should you ever want a little boost later in this laptop's life.

The biggest flaw I can find with this laptop has to be the single 512 GB NVMe SSD installed within it. That's a meagre amount of storage for today's Windows 11 install paired with even a handful of modern Triple-A games. There's space for another NVMe drive in this laptop, however, so a cheap SSD deal and you're sorted.

The chassis is pretty standard by affordable gaming laptop standards in 2025—sleeker than some of you might be imagining but not particularly thin compared to an Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 or the brand new Razer Blade 16 (2025). Those two also cost a lot more than this. You get what you pay for in many regards.

At its core, however, this is a mighty machine for the money. And I do mean that and not just saying it for the illiteration opportunity. Considering it's cheaper than many RTX 4060 laptops right now and pretty well balanced besides that SSD, you won't see an RTX 50-series to match this for a good while. At least that's incredibly unlikely—I'll happily be proven wrong on that one.