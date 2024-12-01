This $880 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a primo Cyber Monday deal and a better price than any I've spotted in my many hours watching Black Friday pages like a nerdy hawk

Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 15.6-inch | 144 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $879.99 at Walmart (save $320)

This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen so far this Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. Not only that, but it doesn't entirely suck in other ways. There's a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory and a speedy IPS screen. The 512 GB SSD does, however, suck, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.

I was looking around to see if I could beat $930 for this HP RTX 4070 gaming laptop in the Cyber Monday deals, and lo and behold, I can. Enter: the Lenovo LOQ for $880.

This has to be the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop money can buy right now—at the very least, it's the cheapest I've spotted, and I'm trying really hard to find something better. It's quite literally my job this weekend. That said, I am a fallible being and I recommend having a good shop around at least our other Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to see if there's something that suits you better.

As for this machine, I have brought up the full products specifications (Walmart's aren't great) to give you the scoop:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 mobile (115 W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 mobile (115 W) CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8c/16t)

AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8c/16t) RAM: 2x 8 GB DDR5-4800

2x 8 GB DDR5-4800 SSD: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD (2x NVMe slots total—1x 2242, 1x 2280)

512 GB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD (2x NVMe slots total—1x 2242, 1x 2280) Screen: 15.6-inch, 144 Hz, 1080p IPS

15.6-inch, 144 Hz, 1080p IPS USB ports: 1x USB Type-C (10 Gbps) + 3x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

The obvious highlight here is the RTX 4070 mobile, which at this price really is a surprise. You're much more likely to find an RTX 4060 for this sort of money and yet the RTX 4070 comes with 50% more CUDA cores.

The Lenovo limits the TDP of the RTX 4070 to the default 115 W, and I cannot see any mention of Dynamic Boost offering any further power boost in the specs, as is the case with some other models. I'd still expect solid performance here nonetheless.

I wouldn't want to gloss over the Ryzen 7 7435HS, either. This eight-core chip is a power-savvy design from an excellent mobile generation from AMD. It's a little older now but it's not far behind more recent models.

Unlike one Lenovo laptop I reviewed recently, this machine offers two 8 GB SO-DIMM sticks under the hood. That means full dual-channel bandwidth and plenty enough for gaming. If you want a little more, the SO-DIMM slots are easily accessible under the bottom panel.

While you're in there, you will want to upgrade the SSD in this machine. The 512 GB SSD included is absolutely the weakest part of the LOQ 15ARP9, and will fill up quickly once Windows and a handful of modern games are installed.

The 512 GB drive included is a compact, slightly unusual 2242 form factor, though there's another spare NVMe slot that's 2280. That's normal SSD size so almost any of the best SSDs should fit just fine.

With that, I think we've found the top RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season. Though we're still here looking for deals as if our lives (or livelihoods) depend on it. Everything we find that we think is actually worth buying is included in our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page.