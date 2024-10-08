6 seriously cheap Razer peripherals in the October Prime Day sale

It may not be flashy, but my favorite upgrade as a PC gamer is always going to be a fresh new peripheral. Nobody's out here buying a whole honkin' new GPU every year—though if this is your year do check out the October Prime Day graphics card deals —but wear and tear means that I'm just about always in need of a refresh on some other piece of my setup.

For that, you'll be pleased to know that a lot of Razer peripherals are on their best ever sale price or otherwise just a generally good discount. You'll find things at every price point here, from Razer's budget mouse to one of our favorite PC gaming wireless mice right now.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | 30K DPI | 90-hour battery | 63 g | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Everyone knows the DeathAdder, and the V3 Pro is no exception. It was our previous best pick for the best gaming mouse overall, and the HyperSpeed version only beats it because of its cheaper price tag. But with this discount on the Pro, it's possibly the best option once again. This is its historic lowest price after a stint at about $120 back in August. Price check: Newegg $129.99

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26K DPI | 11 buttons | Free-spinning wheel | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Basilisk V3 is essentially Razer's answer to the beloved Logitech G502, styled in a similar ergonomic fashion. It also has an "infinite" (toggle-able) scroll wheel, allowing for super easy scrolling. It's a great ergonomic option, especially at this price. It hit this same discount a few different times in the past year so it likely will again in the future, but this is the cheapest it gets. Price check: Newegg $39.99 (backordered)

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed | Wireless | 14K DPI | 235-hour battery | 86 - 103 g adjustable | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This is a fantastic deal for anyone looking to get their hands on a wireless DeathAdder without breaking the bank. Sure, its sensor maxes out at 14K DPI, but most gamers won't need to crank their DPS that high anyway. This is very close to its historic low price—it got about $2 cheaper at the end of 2023. Price check: Newegg $49.98

Razer DeathAdder Essential | Wired | 6,400 DPI, 5 buttons | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Yet another DeathAdder option, and this time a super cheap one for those on a strict budget. You're not getting the latest and greatest sensor or features with this mouse, but it's a fantastic price to get your hands on the classic and comfortable DeathAdder design. This isn't its absolute bargain basement price, but we only saw it get about $2 cheaper last year. Price check: Newegg $22.50

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless | Wireless | 70-hour battery 280 g | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Part of what makes the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed so great is just how understated it is for a Razer product. Sleek, stylish, and comfortable, it also offers plenty of sound out of its 50 mm drivers. This is the cheapest discount we've seen it at by about $10.