Graphics card deal: Get a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $359 (save $50)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but the deals keep rolling in. In fact, this bargain is for a Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Amp Edition graphics card is actually a little cheaper than its previously discounted price on Black Friday.

It's available to purchase at B&H Photo for $358.99. That's $50 below its list price, and $11 cheaper than it was last Friday. The extended (and deeper) discount is being billed as a Cyber Week discount.

B&H Photo can call it whatever it likes, this is a great price for a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, and is almost the cheapest we've ever seen for one. That distinction still belongs to an EVGA card that went for $349.99 last month, albeit with a blower-style cooler. Zotac's custom dual-fan cooling solution is a bit burlier.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Amp Edition | Overclocked | $358.99

This card is selling for $50 below its list price and is the cheapest GeForce GTX 1070 Ti around. It has Zotac's custom dual-fan IceStorm cooling solution to run cool and quiet. It's back-ordered, but you can still buy it, with availability expected on December 11. Buy at B&H Photo



There is a small caveat—this card is currently back-ordered. However, you can still purchase one, and it will ship out when it's available. B&H Photo says it's expected to get more stock in a couple of weeks, on December 11.

