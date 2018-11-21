GPU deal: Get this Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 for $340

We've seen a handful of deals on graphics cards ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are right around the corner, and here's one more to add to the pile: a Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 for $339.99.

Like the GeForce RTX 2080 deal we posted earlier, this is another deal that requires Ebay's mobile app for Android or iOS. Newegg is the seller, and the list price on Ebay is $399.99. Using coupon code PICKFAST knocks 15 percent off when using the mobile app, up to $100. In this case, it drops the price to $339.99.

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 | $339.99

Sapphire's Radeon RX Vega sticks to AMD's reference design, both in terms of clockspeeds and the blower-style cooler. You have to use Ebay's mobile app for this deal, and input code PICKFAST at checkout to score the discount. $339.99, Ebay (via Newegg)



This is the same card that we posted about earlier this week, only cheaper with the coupon code. As to performance, it essentially trades blows with a GeForce GTX 1080 (see our review for an expanded analysis and benchmarks).

