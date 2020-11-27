Get the cheap but durable Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard for only $40 on Amazon

After I've spent money on GPUs, CPUs, power supplies and the rest of my expensive rig during the Black Friday PC sales, I just want a cheap, reliable gaming keyboard that does the job. If you're like me in that regard, then I can recommend the Logitech G213 Prodigy with ease.

Forgetting the hype surrounding mechanical keys and just focusing on a quality keyboard for a cheap price, this is the deal for you. I've been using my G213 for all kinds of gaming and it has served me well. It's not an ideal keyboard if you're after fast-paced, competitive gaming, but it's still pretty quick and a lot faster than your average keyboard.

The Logitech G213 Prodigy has the basic media controls in the top right corner that let you control the volume, skip a track, and pause without exiting your game and the customizable RGB lighting is a nice touch. The G213 is a durable build that repels liquids and, as a bonus, it also comes with a conformable wrist rest.

I ❤ mine Logitech G213 Prodigy | Membrane | Wired | Full-sized | $69.99 $39.99 on Amazon (save $30)

If you're not up on the mechanical hype, and just want a quality, cheap membrane typing experience, Logitech has your back here. There's a host of customisability with the key-by-key RGB lights, and it features a built-in wrist rest. So, though it's not great for fast-paced, competitive titles, fledgling PC gamers out there can get their feet wet for under $40.View Deal

Available through Amazon, the Logitech G213 is currently $40, which is 43% cheaper than it's full $70 price tag. It's the perfect keyboard if you really don't want to drop another couple hundred on more gaming gear, and at almost 50% off, it's one heck of a bargain.

