Get the best MMO gaming mouse for less than $70

With Black Friday cutting prices all over the place, now's the time grab that gaming mouse you've been waiting on. If you've got a thirst for lots of programmable buttons, it doesn't get much better than the Razer Naga Trinity, the wired version of the best MMO gaming mouse. It's currently 30 percent off at Amazon, letting you snatch it up for $69.99.

There's something magically seductive about an MMO mouse. It's all those buttons! Expect your thumb to get a bit of a workout as you fire off spells and attacks from the side of the mouse. You get three side panels that you can swap out whenever you want, giving you between two and 12 buttons for your thumb to play around with. There several configurations, then, letting you tailor the mouse for the game.

In an MMO, where you've got countless abilities lined up, you'll want the 12-button panel, but in a MOBA where you might just have a handful of abilities to worry about, you really just need seven. For general use, you can swap to the two-button panel, turning it into a more conventional mouse.

I used a Razer MMO mouse for years and it was probably the best experience I've had with a peripheral. I upgraded to something with fewer buttons a wee while ago and have been filled with regret ever since. This deal is definitely calling out to me. It's not the lowest price we've seen, but it's still a good deal on a great mouse.