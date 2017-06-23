Get hardware for cheap in the Newegg clearance sale

Newegg's "Semi-annual Clearance Sale" is now on, and you can save up to 77 percent across a whole range of items on the store. You can head over to the sale page right now to check out all the items, but we've also got a few highlights for you below.
- Asus Prime Z270-P motherboard: 22 percent off
- MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium motherboard: 13 percent off
- Polk Audio A7-Cherry Speaker: $320 off with promo code
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB: $30 off with promo code
- AOC 27-inch 1440p monitor: 17 percent off
Hundreds more items are on sale, and you've got until June 29 to take advantage, so there's still plenty of time to decide what you need.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.