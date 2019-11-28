Get an MSI GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card for less than $300 with this cheap Black Friday deal

Looking for a new graphics card? A lot of exciting, GPU-intensive games are on the horizon, including Cyberpunk 2077, so it might be time to upgrade. Right now at Newegg you can get an MSI GeForce RTX 2060 for $329.99—its lowest price yet. But you can knock another $20 off that price with a mail-in rebate and a further 15% off using the promo code on the Newegg listing. That means you can get hold of this great GPU for around $260, which is a pretty amazing deal.

We reviewed the RTX 2060 back in January and scored it 88, calling it affordable and fast. It doesn't pack the same punch as the superior RTX 2080, but it's still a great GPU for running modern games and taking advantage of real-time ray tracing, a new graphics technology taking PC gaming by storm. You can only access this feature with RTX cards, so that's another good reason to upgrade.

MSI's RTX 2060 features a Torx 2.0 fan system, which uses dispersion fan blades to accelerate airflow, so it'll stay cool if you decide to overclock it, which can be done easily through MSI's Afterburner software. If you're ready to embrace the brave new world of ray tracing, this is currently the cheapest way to do it.

If this particular GPU isn't for you, or you have a bigger budget, there are plenty more great deals over at our Black Friday graphics card deals hub.