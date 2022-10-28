Everything we know about Nahida in Genshin Impact

Looking for details on Nahida in Genshin Impact? This five-star character isn't playable quite yet, but this upcoming Dendro hero is set to arrive very soon. Now that you've had time to explore Sumeru, you might be turning your mind to who you want to wish for next. If you're holding out for Nahida, it makes sense to get a head start on collecting her Ascension materials.

Nahida is also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, and she resides in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. There's plenty of mystery surrounding this five-star Dendro character and nobody seems quite sure who she is. That said, everything we do know about this Catalyst-wielding hero is right here, so read on to find out more about Genshin Impact Nahida, including her abilities and Ascension materials.

When you can wish for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida's banner, The Moongrass' Enlightenment, will arrive in the first phase of the 3.2 update on November 2. This event wish will run alongside Yoimiya (opens in new tab)'s banner re-run, Tapestry of Golden Flames.

Abilities

Nahida's abilities

Here are Nahida's abilities, passives, and constellations.

Normal Attack: Akara Normal Performs up to four attacks that deal Dendro damage to opponents in front of her. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro damage to opponents in front of her after a short casting time. Plunging Calling upon the might of Dendro, Nahida plunges toward the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Dendro damage on impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill All Schemes to Know Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro damage and marking up to eight opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha. Hold Enters Aiming mode which will allow you to select a number of opponents in a limited area. During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased. When released, this skill deals Dendro damage to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha. The aiming mode will last up to five seconds and can select a maximum of eight opponents. Seed of Skandha Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up to a certain distance. After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are affected by the Seeds of Skandha or when they take damage from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom damage), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on all connected opponents, dealing Dendro damage based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Burst Illusory Heart Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya. When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party. If there are at least two party members of these Elemental Types present when the field is deployed, the affects will increase further. Pyro While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification is increased. Electro While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased. Hydro The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased.

Passives On All Things Meditated Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill may even have some other effects. Compassion Illuminated When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: The Elemental Mastery of the active character within the field will be increased by 25% of the Elemental Mastery of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery stat. You can gain a maximum of 250 Elemental Mastery in this manner. Awakening Elucidated Each point of Nahida's Elemental Mastery beyond 200 will grant 0.1% bonus damage and 0.03% crit rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know. A maximum of 80% bonus damage and 24% crit rate can be granted in this manner.

Constellations The Seed of Stored Knowledge When the Shrine of May is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add one to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively. The Root of All Fullness Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha will be affected by the following effects: Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon Reaction damage can score Crit hits. Crit rate and Crit damage are fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Within eight seconds of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Defense is increased by 30%. The Shoot of Conscious Attainment Increases the level of All Schemes to Know by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Stem Manifest Inference When nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha, Nahida's Elemental Mastery will be increased by 100/120/140/160. The Leaves of Enlightening Speech Increases the level of Illusory Heart by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. The Fruit of Reason's Culmination When Nahida hits an opponent affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha with Normal or Charged attacks after unleashing Illusory Heart, she will use Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro damage based on 200% of Nahida's attack and 400% of her Elemental Mastery. Damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion is considered Elemental Skill damage and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. This affect can last up to ten seconds and will be removed after Nahida has unleashed six instances of Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Nahida's Ascension materials

Character

You'll need to hunt down specific Ascension materials to level up Nahida. The Nagadus Emerald items are dropped by Dendro Hypostases and Jadeplume Terrorshroom enemies in Sumeru. The former also drops the Quelled Creeper. The other items needed are:

Kalpalata Lotus

Fungal Spores/Luminescent Pollen/Crystalline Cyst Dus

Kalpalata Lotus (opens in new tab) is a flower found growing on cliffs in the Sumeru region. And lastly, the Fungal items are looted from the Fungi enemies found in both The Chasm and Sumeru areas of Teyvat.

Talents

There are more Ascension materials to collect if you want to level up Nahida's talents. These are:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ingenuity

Fungal Spores/Luminescent Pollen/Crystalline Cyst Dust

Unknown

Crown of Insight

The Ingenuity items are rewards for completing the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Fungal items are dropped by enemies of the same name in The Chasm and Sumeru, and the Crown of Insight is a reward from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn. You can also get this item as a one-off reward by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine (opens in new tab) or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma.

There will also be a fourth talent Ascension material, but it's not currently known. Looking at other characters' materials, the missing one is likely to be a drop from a weekly boss. I'll update this guide as soon as the information is available.