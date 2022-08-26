How to get Nilotpala Lotus in Genshin Impact

Explore Sumeru these Genshin Impact 3.0 guides (Image credit: miHoYo) Genshin Impact 3.0 (opens in new tab): What you need to know

The Genshin Impact Nilotpala Lotus is one of the new regional specialities that Sumeru has added to the game. But unlike the Sumeru Rose, which you can find pretty much everywhere, some other plants are a little harder to locate. The Nilotpala Lotus, Rukkhashava Mushrooms, and Padisarahs all grow in very specific locations across the new rainforest realm.

If you were lucky enough to grab the new five-star Dendro character, Tighnari (opens in new tab), then you're going to need a lot of Nilotpala Lotus in order to ascend him to max level, so you can actually use him and his powerful Dendro abilities. Here I'll explain the best places to farm these water-flowers.

Genshin Impact Nilotpala Lotus: Where to farm

(Image credit: miHoYo official interactive map)

While a few Nilotpala Lotus can be found scattered across Sumeru, the best place to farm them is in the water around Sumeru City. If you head right from the bridge that leads into the city in the south, there are lots in the water there, and then you can continue to follow the water north, then west, then north again towards Alcazarzaray Palace, then west again. This route should let you collect lots. You can find every Nilotpala Lotus location on the official Genshin Impact map .

There are 66 dotted across Sumeru, but you're going to need 168 if you want to level Tighnari fully. This means at least two full farms, and one almost full. Like any other regional specialities, Nilotpala Lotus will respawn after two days, so it's going around 4-ish days once you account for the cooldowns. Also watch out for the crocodiles.