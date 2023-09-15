All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.1 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream is the first to air since the new aquatic region of Fontaine launched, and so it's a great opportunity to grab some livestream codes for wishing on new and upcoming characters. With Fontaine's release, we had the three siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, but in 4.1, the slightly terrifying-looking Neuvillette and Wriothesley look to be the new five-star characters.
Of course, there will also be the usual share of rerun banners for past five-stars—currently the predictions are for Hu Tao and Venti, both very strong characters despite how long ago they first released. I'll drop the livestream codes into the list as they go live during the showcase, but it's worth noting that, as ever, these codes will expire within a day, so grab them while you can.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- FB8PFFHT364M - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- JS96FEZS3P59 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
As always, to use your Genshin codes, you need to be Adventure Rank 10, but otherwise there are no restrictions. You can either redeem your codes in-game:
- Open Genshin Impact
- Find the in-game menu
- Click 'settings' then 'account'
- Click 'Redeem now' and paste in your code
- Claim your rewards from your mailbox
Or via the official miHoYo redemption site:
- Go to the miHoYo code site
- Log in and choose your region
- Enter a code into the box and click redeem
- Grab the rewards from your mailbox