All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.1 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream is the first to air since the new aquatic region of Fontaine launched, and so it's a great opportunity to grab some livestream codes for wishing on new and upcoming characters. With Fontaine's release, we had the three siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, but in 4.1, the slightly terrifying-looking Neuvillette and Wriothesley look to be the new five-star characters.

Of course, there will also be the usual share of rerun banners for past five-stars—currently the predictions are for Hu Tao and Venti, both very strong characters despite how long ago they first released. I'll drop the livestream codes into the list as they go live during the showcase, but it's worth noting that, as ever, these codes will expire within a day, so grab them while you can.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

FB8PFFHT364M - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore JS96FEZS3P59 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

As always, to use your Genshin codes, you need to be Adventure Rank 10, but otherwise there are no restrictions. You can either redeem your codes in-game:

Open Genshin Impact

Find the in-game menu

Click 'settings' then 'account'

Click 'Redeem now' and paste in your code

Claim your rewards from your mailbox

Or via the official miHoYo redemption site: