The best builds for Sara in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best Genshin Impact Sara build? This four-star Electro archer and general of the Tenryou commission is a bit of an enigma. She belongs to a race known as the Tengu—a tribe of mask-wearing crow-winged warriors known for speedy movement and hunting down their foes, and you can certainly see this in her abilities.

The Crowfeathers that Sara can place are the first ambush ability we've had in Genshin, surprising enemies with Electro damage, and granting your active character an attack boost to strike back. Also, unlike Yoimiya's Ryuukin Saxifrage, Sara's burst also boosts her ability to deal damage, while bringing down multiple lightning strikes in an AoE.

As Genshin Impact's second Electro archer, Sara has big shoes to fill in the form of Fischl, but from what we already know about her abilities, she seems very strong. After the complaints surrounding Yoimiya, Sara might turn out to be Inazuma's most popular archer, and one of the best characters we get in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Here's everything we know about the crow-winged general, including her release date, abilities, along with some theorycrafted Genshin Impact Sara builds.

Builds

The best Genshin Impact Sara build

Sara has the potential to be a great support character or damage-dealer, and any good build will take into account her attack-boosting Tengu Juurai, or powerful AoE burst.

Electro DPS

Weapon: Amos Bow

The best five-star weapon for Sara is the Amos Bow. This is because it's currently the only five-star bow whose secondary stat boosts attack, which strengthens the attack boost granted by Sara's Tengu Juurai. The Amos Bow also increases normal and charged attack damage by 12%, which is increased by a further 8% for every 0.1 seconds an arrow is in the air.

A decent four-star alternative would be the new Inazuma bow, Hamayumi. You can get the diagram for this weapon by opening Takashi's chests for seven days to the north of Kannazuka island. This bow's secondary stat also boosts attack, and it increases normal and charged attack damage, too. If you have neither of these, the four-star Stringless bow would also work well.

Artifact: Thundering Fury/Noblesse Oblige

Thundering Fury is a familiar artifact for any Electro damage dealer as a two-piece set grants an Electro damage increase of 15%. When you combine this with a two-piece of Noblesse Oblige, you also get an increase in burst damage of 20%, adding a bit more power to Sara's AoE Subjugation: Koukou Sendou. Both of these artifact sets help Sara deal more damage through her skill and ultimate.

Support

Weapon: Favonius Warbow

If you're looking for energy recharge, there are few better ranged weapons than the Favonious Warbow. This four-star's secondary stat is an energy recharge boost, and it has a 60% chance to provide six energy whenever you land a crit every 12 seconds, which lets you use Sara's powerful AoE burst and attack boost more often.

Another four-star alternative is the Sacrificial Bow, which has a 40% chance to end an elemental skill's cooldown as soon as you use it. While the Tengu Juurai attack boosts don't stack, this is still a great way of placing multiple Crowfeathers to ambush enemies with Electro damage.

Artifact: Emblem of Severed Fate

It's unsurprising that one of Inazuma's new artifact sets is perfect for Sara. With a two-piece set, Emblem of Severed Fate provides a 20% increase for energy recharge, while a four-piece boosts burst damage for 25% of your overall energy recharge. This synergises especially well with that secondary stat boost from the Favonius Warbow, though a maximum bonus of 75% is the most you can get this way.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

How to unlock

How to get Sara in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara arrives in Genshin Impact on September 1 as part of the Reign of Serenity banner, alongside the five-star Electro polearm-wielder, Baal. If you want her as a character, this will be your best chance, as she'll be featured with boosted wish rates. We don't currently know the other two four-stars that'll appear alongside her, but all will be revealed in September.

Abilities

Sara's abilities

Here are Sara's abilities, passives, and Constellations (thanks, Honey Hunter):

Normal attack: Tengu Bowmanship Normal Fire up to five consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Fire a precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, the arrow will be imbued with lightning and cause Electro damage. When in Crowfeather Cover state, the arrow will leave a Crowfeather behind when it hits. Plunging Fires a shower of arrows before striking the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill Tengu Stormcall Sara summons the protection of Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds. When she fires a charged arrow in this state, it will leave a Crowfeather where it hits, and Crowfeather Cover will be consumed. After a short duration, Crowfeathers activate Tengu Juurai: Ambush, dealing Electro damage, and granting any active character within their AoE an attack bonus based on Sara's base attack. This attack bonus does not stack.

Elemental Burst Subjugation: Koukou Sendou Casts Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AoE Electro damage. Titanbreaker then splits into four Tengu Juurai: Stormclusters, dealing AoE Electro damage. Titanbreaker and Stormcluster also provide the same attack bonus as the Crowfeathers from Sara's elemental skill.

Passives Land Survey Expeditions in Inazuma take Sara 25% less time to complete. Immovable Will While in Crowfeather Cover state, charged shots take 60% less time. Decorum When Tengu Juurai: Ambush activates, Sara restores 1.2 energy to party members for every 100% energy recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds.

Constellations Crow's Eye When Tengu Juurai hits opponents or grants an attack bonus, the cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by one second. This can occur every three seconds. Dark Wings Using Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeather at Sara's position that deals 30% of its original damage. The War Within Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Conclusive Proof The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormclusters released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to six. Spellsinger Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sin of Pride The Electro damage of characters who have had their attack increased by Tengu Juurai has its crit damage increased by 60%.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Sara's Ascension materials

Character

To level her you're going to need Sara's Ascension materials. As with every other Electro character, she'll need Vajrada Amethyst, which you can get from the Electro Hypostasis, but she'll also need the new material: Storm Beads. It's not confirmed, but these are likely dropped by the new Electro Oceanid boss on Seirai Island. Sara will also need some world materials:

Damaged Masks

Dendrobiums

You can get Damaged Masks and their upgraded versions by defeating Hilichurls of different world levels, while Dendrobiums are found in Inazuma, but mainly on Nazuchi beach—the area that connects Kannazuka island, where the Tartarasuna forge is, and Yashiori Island. The one with the serpent skeleton.

Talent

Here's what you'll need to upgrade Sara's talents:

Teachings of Elegance

Damaged Mask

Crown of Insight

A mystery boss material

Teachings of Elegance-series items come from the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Damaged Masks come from Hilichurls of different world levels, and the Crown of Insight is provided by seasonal events, or by upgrading the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma, or the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine.

Now we don't know the name of the new boss material Sara will need yet, but I think it's fairly clear it's going to come from the new Signora boss, since it fits with her visual style, and looks very Pyro. That, as we know, is one of the elements that she can use.