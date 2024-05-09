Every gaming showcase scheduled for summer 2024

Somehow, it's almost summer again, which means that the summer gaming showcase schedule is starting to fill out. E3 is gone for good now, but as we've learned in past years that isn't going to stop all of gaming's publishers, big and small, from descending upon the month of June to roll out their roadmaps for the next few years. Not for nothing, but I'm still very open to suggestions for new names to bestow upon game marketing week because I'm done saying "not-E3" and my loyalties demand that I not cede name rights to Summer Game Fest without a fight.

World Premieres Week? Trailer Raid Week? I'll keep working on it.

In any case, Summer Game Fest is returning as a publisher-neutral space for announcements, as is our own PC Gaming Show and our friends at GamesRadar+ with the Future Games Show. Inevitably the big three: Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo—will all schedule their own showcases. We're also anticipating some other familiar events like the Wholesome Direct, Guerrilla Collective, and Day of the Devs as well.

Here are all the showcases that have been confirmed so far, along with some that we're expecting to be announced.

Gaming showcase schedule for 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Confirmed showcases for summer 2024 Showcase Date PDT (Los Angeles) BST (London) Guerrilla Collective June 6, 2024 10am PDT 6pm BST Access-Ability Showcase June 7, 2024 8am PDT 4pm BST Summer Game Fest June 7, 2024 2pm PDT 10am BST Day of the Devs June 7, 2024 Following Summer Game Fest Following Summer Game Fest Wholesome Direct June 8, 2024 9am PDT 5pm BST Future Games Show June 8, 2024 12pm PDT 8pm BST Xbox Games Showcase June 9, 2024 9am PDT 5pm BST PC Gaming Show June 9, 2024 1pm PDT 9pm BST Ubisoft Forward June 10, 2024 Time TBA Time TBA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unconfirmed summer showcases Showcase Details State of Play Sony's showcase of upcoming PlayStation games Devolver Direct Reveals from indie publisher Devolver Digital Black Voices in Gaming A non-profit organization showcase featuring games made by Black developers Nintendo Direct A summer edition of Nintendo's regular direct to fans showcases expected in June but no date currently set

All summer gaming showcases 2024

Guerrilla Collective

When: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10am PDT / 6pm BST

Where: YouTube, Twitch

What: Hosted by The MIX, the Guerrilla Collective showcase focuses on indie game developers and will also have an in-person event in Los Angeles on June 7.

Access-Ability

When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8am PDT / 4pm BST

Where: YouTube, Twitch

What: The second annual showcase featuring games made by disabled game developers and celebrating accessibility options hosted by accessibility consultant Laura Kate Dale.

Summer Game Fest

When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2pm PDT / 10am BST

Where: YouTube, TikTok

What: The live gaming showcase in Los Angeles hosted by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, often one of the longest shows of the showcase week.

Day of the Devs

When: Friday, June 7, 2024 following Summer Game Fest

Where: YouTube

What: A showcase founded by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit focusing on indie games and developers, often featuring interviews with devs during the show.

Wholesome Direct

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST

Where: YouTube, Twitch

What: A showcase hosted by the indie developer-founded Wholesome Games account focused on cozy games.

Future Games Show

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST

Where: YouTube

What: A multiplatform showcase for big and small games presented by our colleagues at GamesRadar+.

PC Gaming Show

When: Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST

Where: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili

What: The 10th annual running of our own summer showcase where we'll be featuring over over 50 games coming to PC.

Ubisoft Forward

When: Monday, June 10, 2024 at time TBA

Where: YouTube

What: The summer showcase hosted by Ubisoft featuring games from its many studios.