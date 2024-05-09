Every gaming showcase scheduled for summer 2024

Even without E3, the showcases will go on.

Concept art of Solas for Dragon Age 4
(Image credit: Electronic Arts, BioWare)
Jump to:

Somehow, it's almost summer again, which means that the summer gaming showcase schedule is starting to fill out. E3 is gone for good now, but as we've learned in past years that isn't going to stop all of gaming's publishers, big and small, from descending upon the month of June to roll out their roadmaps for the next few years. Not for nothing, but I'm still very open to suggestions for new names to bestow upon game marketing week because I'm done saying "not-E3" and my loyalties demand that I not cede name rights to Summer Game Fest without a fight.

World Premieres Week? Trailer Raid Week? I'll keep working on it.

In any case, Summer Game Fest is returning as a publisher-neutral space for announcements, as is our own PC Gaming Show and our friends at GamesRadar+ with the Future Games Show. Inevitably the big three: Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo—will all schedule their own showcases. We're also anticipating some other familiar events like the Wholesome Direct, Guerrilla Collective, and Day of the Devs as well.

Here are all the showcases that have been confirmed so far, along with some that we're expecting to be announced.

Gaming showcase schedule for 2024

Confirmed showcases for summer 2024
ShowcaseDatePDT (Los Angeles)BST (London)
Guerrilla CollectiveJune 6, 202410am PDT6pm BST
Access-Ability ShowcaseJune 7, 20248am PDT4pm BST
Summer Game FestJune 7, 20242pm PDT10am BST
Day of the DevsJune 7, 2024Following Summer Game FestFollowing Summer Game Fest
Wholesome DirectJune 8, 20249am PDT5pm BST
Future Games ShowJune 8, 202412pm PDT8pm BST
Xbox Games ShowcaseJune 9, 20249am PDT5pm BST
PC Gaming ShowJune 9, 20241pm PDT9pm BST
Ubisoft ForwardJune 10, 2024Time TBATime TBA
Unconfirmed summer showcases
ShowcaseDetails
State of PlaySony's showcase of upcoming PlayStation games
Devolver DirectReveals from indie publisher Devolver Digital
Black Voices in GamingA non-profit organization showcase featuring games made by Black developers
Nintendo DirectA summer edition of Nintendo's regular direct to fans showcases expected in June but no date currently set

All summer gaming showcases 2024

Image

Guerrilla Collective
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10am PDT / 6pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: Hosted by The MIX, the Guerrilla Collective showcase focuses on indie game developers and will also have an in-person event in Los Angeles on June 7.

Image

Access-Ability
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8am PDT / 4pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: The second annual showcase featuring games made by disabled game developers and celebrating accessibility options hosted by accessibility consultant Laura Kate Dale.

Image

Summer Game Fest
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2pm PDT / 10am BST
Where: YouTube, TikTok
What: The live gaming showcase in Los Angeles hosted by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, often one of the longest shows of the showcase week.

Image

Day of the Devs
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 following Summer Game Fest
Where: YouTube
What: A showcase founded by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit focusing on indie games and developers, often featuring interviews with devs during the show.

Image

Wholesome Direct
When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: A showcase hosted by the indie developer-founded Wholesome Games account focused on cozy games.

Image

Future Games Show
When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST
Where: YouTube
What: A multiplatform showcase for big and small games presented by our colleagues at GamesRadar+.

Image

Xbox Games Showcase
When: Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook
What: The showcase for Xbox Games Studios and other studios owned by Microsoft such as Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda, to be followed this year by a "[Redacted] Direct" that's likely related to a new Call of Duty game.

Image

PC Gaming Show
When: Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST
Where: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili
What: The 10th annual running of our own summer showcase where we'll be featuring over over 50 games coming to PC.

Image

Ubisoft Forward
When: Monday, June 10, 2024 at time TBA
Where: YouTube
What: The summer showcase hosted by Ubisoft featuring games from its many studios.

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as the self-appointed chief cozy games enjoyer. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, has strong feelings about farmlife sims, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

