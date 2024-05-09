Every gaming showcase scheduled for summer 2024
Even without E3, the showcases will go on.
Somehow, it's almost summer again, which means that the summer gaming showcase schedule is starting to fill out. E3 is gone for good now, but as we've learned in past years that isn't going to stop all of gaming's publishers, big and small, from descending upon the month of June to roll out their roadmaps for the next few years. Not for nothing, but I'm still very open to suggestions for new names to bestow upon game marketing week because I'm done saying "not-E3" and my loyalties demand that I not cede name rights to Summer Game Fest without a fight.
World Premieres Week? Trailer Raid Week? I'll keep working on it.
In any case, Summer Game Fest is returning as a publisher-neutral space for announcements, as is our own PC Gaming Show and our friends at GamesRadar+ with the Future Games Show. Inevitably the big three: Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo—will all schedule their own showcases. We're also anticipating some other familiar events like the Wholesome Direct, Guerrilla Collective, and Day of the Devs as well.
Here are all the showcases that have been confirmed so far, along with some that we're expecting to be announced.
Gaming showcase schedule for 2024
|Showcase
|Date
|PDT (Los Angeles)
|BST (London)
|Guerrilla Collective
|June 6, 2024
|10am PDT
|6pm BST
|Access-Ability Showcase
|June 7, 2024
|8am PDT
|4pm BST
|Summer Game Fest
|June 7, 2024
|2pm PDT
|10am BST
|Day of the Devs
|June 7, 2024
|Following Summer Game Fest
|Following Summer Game Fest
|Wholesome Direct
|June 8, 2024
|9am PDT
|5pm BST
|Future Games Show
|June 8, 2024
|12pm PDT
|8pm BST
|Xbox Games Showcase
|June 9, 2024
|9am PDT
|5pm BST
|PC Gaming Show
|June 9, 2024
|1pm PDT
|9pm BST
|Ubisoft Forward
|June 10, 2024
|Time TBA
|Time TBA
|Showcase
|Details
|State of Play
|Sony's showcase of upcoming PlayStation games
|Devolver Direct
|Reveals from indie publisher Devolver Digital
|Black Voices in Gaming
|A non-profit organization showcase featuring games made by Black developers
|Nintendo Direct
|A summer edition of Nintendo's regular direct to fans showcases expected in June but no date currently set
All summer gaming showcases 2024
Guerrilla Collective
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10am PDT / 6pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: Hosted by The MIX, the Guerrilla Collective showcase focuses on indie game developers and will also have an in-person event in Los Angeles on June 7.
Access-Ability
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8am PDT / 4pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: The second annual showcase featuring games made by disabled game developers and celebrating accessibility options hosted by accessibility consultant Laura Kate Dale.
Summer Game Fest
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2pm PDT / 10am BST
Where: YouTube, TikTok
What: The live gaming showcase in Los Angeles hosted by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, often one of the longest shows of the showcase week.
Day of the Devs
When: Friday, June 7, 2024 following Summer Game Fest
Where: YouTube
What: A showcase founded by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit focusing on indie games and developers, often featuring interviews with devs during the show.
Wholesome Direct
When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch
What: A showcase hosted by the indie developer-founded Wholesome Games account focused on cozy games.
Future Games Show
When: Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST
Where: YouTube
What: A multiplatform showcase for big and small games presented by our colleagues at GamesRadar+.
Xbox Games Showcase
When: Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST
Where: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook
What: The showcase for Xbox Games Studios and other studios owned by Microsoft such as Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda, to be followed this year by a "[Redacted] Direct" that's likely related to a new Call of Duty game.
PC Gaming Show
When: Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST
Where: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili
What: The 10th annual running of our own summer showcase where we'll be featuring over over 50 games coming to PC.
Ubisoft Forward
When: Monday, June 10, 2024 at time TBA
Where: YouTube
What: The summer showcase hosted by Ubisoft featuring games from its many studios.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as the self-appointed chief cozy games enjoyer. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, has strong feelings about farmlife sims, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.