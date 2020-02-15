Katana Zero’s free DLC will be three times larger than expected

When last we checked in with Katana Zero, last year, they’d just added a crucial update where you can pet the cat. That is good. What followed was a pretty quiet period from askiisoft, developers of Katana Zero, as they worked on another game. They’ve just taken to their Twitter to say that the game’s expansion DLC is still on track and will still be free, it’s just taken longer than expected because it’s three times the size it was originally planned to be. This is, frankly, good because Katana Zero was good and I want as many more hours of it as they are willing to make for me.

Hey everyone, long time no see! Here are some updates.-I'm getting close to wrapping up the mobile game I'm making, @PocketSquirrel.-The Katana ZERO DLC is 3x the original planned size, but is still in development and will still be free. Thank you for your patience with this.February 14, 2020

Our Lauren Morton quite liked the action and flexibility of the samurai time-slower, giving Katana Zero a 79 in her review. “Katana Zero doesn't ask me to memorize and regurgitate combo chains that result in flashy custom moves,” she said, “Instead, it requires that I actually learn the few abilities at my disposal and come up with my own combinations that, when played back at the end of each level in real-time, make me feel like more of a badass than any predefined finishing move could.”

Askiisoft followed up the tweet with info about Katana Zero’s soundtrack on Vinyl, which is something that’s still in the works. You can read more about Katana Zero on its official website, or find it on Steam, Humble, or GOG for $15.