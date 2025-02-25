Jennifer English (Shadowheart) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake) will be the illustrious hosts of the Future Games Show this year

The Future Games Show—hosted by our friends at our sister site GamesRadar+—will be arriving at GDC in San Francisco, March 20, which means we're just only a month away from getting a healthy serving of game trailers and news to chew over. But who, I hear you cry, will be telling me about all the videogames that'll be eating a hole in my bank account this year? Great question!

I'm happy to inform you that the illustrious, head-wobbling trickery cleric Shadowheart had better things to do—luckily her voice actor, Jennifer English, will be taking to the stage. Nolan North, who has voiced Nathan Drake (as well as so, so many others) will accompany her on her quest to drop a bevvy of trailers on your lucky screen.

"I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase next month," English says, adding: "Make sure you tune in for an eclectic mix of exclusive trailers concerning only the most exciting upcoming games. Plus a special little something from me about a project I’m delighted to be a part of. Join Nolan and I in March to find out more!”

North's delighted to be taking to the stage, as well: "It’s been almost five years since I hosted the very first Future Games Show from the comfort of my own home, so I'm looking forward to being in the studio with the immensely talented Jennifer English to present this year’s Spring Showcase! Mark your calendars, as it’s going to be a stacked event, laser-focused on expanding your ever-growing wishlists."

As for what you can expect, the Future Games Show will have over 40 games to stoke the fires of your ever-growing wishlists with, as well as new info on games like Firebreak, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and Reanimal. Our friends at the Future Games Show'll also be hosting a live segment straight with even more news, trailers, and interviews—so don't just wander off right away.

You can tune in at 4 pm ET (8 pm GMT) on March 20, and the show'll be hosted on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and, naturally, on the GamesRadar+ website. Just—don't have all of those tabs open at once, or you might get informative gaming news overload. Oh, and if you happen to be a content creator, FGS is happy to help you out via this sign-up form to get on Twitch's Discovery pool.