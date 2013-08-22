Gamescom 2013: all the stories from day three

More transmissions from the secret psychic bunker hidden under Cologne! Today, our specially trained news empaths were battered by thoughts of quirky turn-based fantasy, disturbed by the competitive urges of a man named Fergus, humbled by the vast majesty of space, and confused by the words "Call of Duty: Ghosts will have dedicated servers." We've since transcribed their anguished cries, and now present them to you in a handy list of links.
- Amplitude Studios trade spaceships for ogres with Endless Legend .
- Extended Battlefield 4 multiplayer footage gets shipped in from Paracel Storm.
- You'll be able to lord it over Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 with the help of this combat trailer .
- Keep an eye on Stronghold Crusader 2 with this trailer. (Keep, geddit? Like you'd find on a castle? Oh fine, be like that.)
- Will you join Ubisoft's The Crew? This trailer hopes to persuade you .
- Revolution showed the world its first glimpse of Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse.
- Spend ten minutes dwarfing your enemies, with the Age of Wonders III video walkthrough .
- In Dedicated Servers news , Call of Duty: Ghosts on PC will feature... well, you probably already guessed. Appropriately, this should result in stealthier patches.
- Here are some screenshots of X Rebirth . Just pretend we made a pun about space here.
- Crytek's new CryEngine - now just called 'CryEngine' - features revolutionary PuddleTech, not to mention shinier floors.
