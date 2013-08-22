Call of Duty: Ghosts "will be all dedicated servers", will enable stealthier updates

Admittedly this isn't quite as big a story as it is for console types, but it's still reassuring to hear that Call of Duty: Ghosts will once again feature dedicated servers, which returned to the series with Modern Warfare 3, after dropping them for the warry war game's second Modern installment. “One thing I can say is we're also doing dedicated servers on PC," Infinity Ward's Mark Rubin told NowGamer , "so PC will be all dedicated servers, all of it. I don't have details on how dedicated servers are going to work on PC, partly because we're still in development and still working on all those features,” - but hey, good news is good news.

“Basically the overall reasoning behind it all is we're always updating the games, even whether the community knows it or not,” Rubin explains in the interview, which might be a neat way to avoid the hideous reactions that more visible CoD patches have often invoked in the past.

“We're making changes that they don't know about because we want to see the changes happen without [affecting] peoples sort of free perceptions on what they think has happened, so sometimes we stealth in changes to design and see how they react.”

Obviously dedicated servers are useful in keeping multiplayer-focused games ticking over too, with Rubin stating that "dedicated servers is definitely one of those things that we think will help. It's not the silver bullet, but I think it's something that keeps in our philosophy of always trying to make the game experience better.” That and remote control dogs, obviously.

