Endless Legend announced, a fantasy 4X from the Endless Space devs

Space is endless. We knew that much, but it turns out legends are endless as well. Or rather, one Legend in particular, and probably not the one where Tom Cruise shares a curry with a guy named Tim (as is my understanding of the film). Not content with just one 4X strategy game, the Endless Space developers are back at it again, this time using those 4 Xs (eXplore, eXploit, eXpand and eXtreme) in a fantasy setting, with no spaceships or anything. You can see some hexy screenshots after the break.

According to the press release, Endless Legend will let you "Explore legendary lands with one of the eight civilizations", "Expand beyond the unknown and send your heroes in every corner of the world to find mysterious artifacts", "Exploit every opportunity by researching new technologies and magical powers while collecting Dust, luxuries and strategic resources tradable on the marketplace" and "Exterminate fools who defy you with a genuine combat system where terrain and your unit abilities are key to take the advantage over the enemy armies".

If you're wondering what that might look like, you may find these screenshots illuminating.

Endless Legend will release in 2014. For our complete Gamescom coverage, it behooves you to follow this link .

(Cheers, Blue's News .)