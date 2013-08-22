Popular

Battlefield 4 footage provides an extended look at Paracel Storm multiplayer

By

Battlefield 4 Heli thumb

DICE have posted a new video of Battlefield 4's Paracel Storm map, first announced in a much slicker trailer on the EA conference stage. This time, we're treated to some scrappier, alpha-ier livestream footage, demoing both the map's major areas of interest, and the spectator mode features that enable the two commentators to gawp at the match's players.

As an added challenge, see if you can spot when in the video the 'Levolution' happens. Hint: it's when the commentators start repeatedly saying "Levolution".

Battlefield 4 is due out October 29th.

Capture all the latest news from Cologne with our complete Gamescom 2013 coverage .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments