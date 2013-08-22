Stronghold Crusader 2 trailer is full of sand, castles

It must have taken ages for those history people to build their massive, ornate castles, all in the knowledge that someone would inevitably attempt to siege, sack, and destroy the place. Fortunately, in Stonghold Crusader 2, your medieval fortresses will only take a few hours of light mouse clicking to make, not years of hard and potentially futile labour. A new trailer shows off how these historical jerks will attempt to ruin your grand designs.

It's a promising look at the management RTS, although Firefly's last shot at the series - Stronghold 3 - was in a poor state during at launch. Hopefully for the middle-eastern spin-off sequel, they'll take the time needed to properly construct this castle's foundations.