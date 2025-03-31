How to get costume coins in Marvel Rivals
Trade this valuable new currency for fresh fits.
Costume coins are a new currency added to Marvel Rivals, which lets you buy older skins for your favourite heroes for cheap. It's no secret that looking the part and collecting all the iconic costumes is one of the most fun aspects of Rivals, but it's also pretty pricey.
Costume coins are another way of building out your wardrobe of supersuits on top of the events and competitive mode rewards you're already getting. But how do you get costume coins? And how exactly do you spend them? I'll go over all that and more below.
How to get costume coins in Marvel Rivals
Right now, costume coins are only available in the new Marvel Rivals pick-up bundle store item, meaning you have to spend $2.99/£2.69 to get one from this pack (alongside the Hyper Orange Venom skin and other items). I've played enough live service games by now to call it a safe bet that costume coins will start showing up as event or battle pass rewards in the future, given how this new system has been integrated. What better way to get people playing than the promise of a costume?
Unlike the many event currencies we've seen so far, costume coins are a permanent addition with their own section in the in-game store. This means it won't expire if you don't spend it. They are extremely rare, though; there's only one costume coin available right now.
How to spend costume coins in Marvel Rivals
Once you've earned a costume coin, you can spend it in the "exchange" section of the store at a rate of one costume coin per skin. Pick a skin and click on it to exchange your costume coin for the outfit. You can also find the pick-up bundle at the top of this screen.
Costume coins can also be exchanged for 100 units, but that's an absolutely atrocious deal, so don't take it. If you're after units, Marvel Rivals' premium currency, you're best off buying them directly rather than spending money on the pick-up bundle just to convert its coveted reward.
Currently, costume coins can be spent on the following hero outfits:
- Bag-Man Beyond (Spider-Man)
- Incognito Dolphin (Jeff the Land Shark)
- Vengeance (Psylocke)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Scarlet Witch)
- Mr. Knight (Moon Knight)
- Sword Master (Iron Fist)
- Captain Gladiator (Captain America)
- Revolution (Winter Soldier)
- Space Knight (Venom)
- Shining Star (Luna Snow)
- Growth & Decay (Cloak & Dagger)
- Bast's Chosen (Black Panther)
- Superior Iron Man (Iron Man)
- Mohawk Rock (Storm)
- Eldritch Armour (Magik)
- Punisher 2099 (The Punisher)
- VEN#M (Peni Parker)
- Herald of Thunder (Thor)
- Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy (Doctor Strange)
- Freefall (Hawkeye)
- Urban Hunter (Squirrel Girl)
- Loki Season 2 (Loki)
- Deadpool & Wolverine (Wolverine)
- Goddess of Death (Hela)
- Arctic Agent (Black Widow)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Star-Lord)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rocket)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Groot)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Mantis)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Adam Warlock)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Namor)
You'll likely notice that these are the skins that were available at launch, though that doesn't mean they're not cool (there are lots of MCU skins, if that's your cup of tea). You can't exchange costume coins for the latest and greatest skins of the season, though I wouldn't be surprised if skins are cycled into the costume coin exchange after they've been out for a while. After all, if it's not making money on the store, why not use it as a carrot to get players to sink some time into? Player engagement, and all that.
