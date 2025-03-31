Marvel Rivals pick-up bundle explained

Pick-up bundles are a new form of mini battle pass in Marvel Rivals, giving you yet another challenge to chip away at each time you log in. Plus, they also give you great rewards, including some one-of-a-kind items. But don't worry, there's no FOMO here. Unlike in-game events and the battle pass, you won't miss out on pick-up bundles by waiting to buy.

While there is an in-game explainer covering how the pick-up bundle functions, it's not actually all that clear how it works until after you've already bought it. Below, I'll go over everything you need to know so you can decide if the pick-up bundle is worth it for you.

What are Marvel Rivals pick-up bundles?

(Image credit: NetEase)

The pick-up bundle is a new mini battle pass that gives you a costume reward right when you buy it, chrono tokens (for the seasonal battle pass), a spray, a nameplate, and one costume coin. The pick-up bundle costs $2.99/£2.69 and is permanent, so you won't miss out on rewards.

Right now, there is only one pick-up bundle: Hyper Orange Venom. This gives you the frankly disgusting orange Venom recolour alongside a matching spray and nameplate and the other rewards mentioned above. Given the new store page and systems created for this pick-up bundle, I bet we'll see a lot more of these in the future.

You'd think that your work was done once you'd purchased the pack, but it's really only just begun because pick-up bundle rewards are unlocked by daily tasks. Not to be confused with the daily challenges for battle pass chrono tokens, the pick-up bundle simply requires you to play three matches each day, which you'll need to do for five days to unlock the costume coin, and a total of seven days to claim all of your rewards. You can track your progress by visiting the pick-up bundle menu in the exchange shop or on the left of the main menu, where events usually end up.

It's worth pointing out that luxury battle pass holders' bonus chrono token benefit also applies to the pick-up bundle reward track. Don't waste money by buying the Hyper Orange shop bundle for Venom individually before getting the pick-up bundle event pack. You won't be able to claim the costume, spray, or nameplate if you do it in that order since you'll already have them.