Our first look at Ultron in Marvel Rivals
Place your bets now: Duelist, Vanguard, or Strategist?
NetEase is dropping all the deets on Marvel Rivals Season 2, kicking off on April 11. The season has a new map, the Hellfire Gala, two new heroes, and loads of team-up ability changes.
The latest "Dev Vision" video gave us a good idea of how Emma Frost, the first hero of Season 2, works as a Vanguard with telepathic abilities, but NetEase is staying tight-lipped about the second hero, Ultron.
I guess "hero" is a misnomer here. Ultron is a career villain, and similar to Dracula in Season 1, he's being positioned as the main antagonist of the Hellfire Gala season. It's a little awkward, then, that he'll be teaming up with heroes once he's out, but that's the rub of hero games.
So place your bets now: What sort of hero will Ultron be? My gut reaction is Vanguard because of his size, but I'm leaning toward Duelist because Emma Frost is a Vanguard and I doubt NetEase will be doubling up in the same season. I suppose Ultron could be a strategist, but does anything about his cold, permanently grumpy face scream, "Come to me for healing"?
Ultron will be the final hero to follow Rivals' old three-month season schedule. As announced in the same Dev Vision video, beginning in Season 3, NetEase will release a new hero every month. That's a whopping 12 heroes added per year, which might be a record for live service games. Is it a good thing that Rivals' roster will be twice its launch size in just a few short years? Your guess is as good as mine, but NetEase is prioritizing keeping the game fresh for now.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer.
