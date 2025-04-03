Our first look at Ultron in Marvel Rivals

By published

Place your bets now: Duelist, Vanguard, or Strategist?

marvel rivals season 2
(Image credit: NetEase Games)

NetEase is dropping all the deets on Marvel Rivals Season 2, kicking off on April 11. The season has a new map, the Hellfire Gala, two new heroes, and loads of team-up ability changes.

The latest "Dev Vision" video gave us a good idea of how Emma Frost, the first hero of Season 2, works as a Vanguard with telepathic abilities, but NetEase is staying tight-lipped about the second hero, Ultron.

I guess "hero" is a misnomer here. Ultron is a career villain, and similar to Dracula in Season 1, he's being positioned as the main antagonist of the Hellfire Gala season. It's a little awkward, then, that he'll be teaming up with heroes once he's out, but that's the rub of hero games.

Season 2 Hellfire Gala | Dev Vision Vol. 05 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Season 2 Hellfire Gala | Dev Vision Vol. 05 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube
So place your bets now: What sort of hero will Ultron be? My gut reaction is Vanguard because of his size, but I'm leaning toward Duelist because Emma Frost is a Vanguard and I doubt NetEase will be doubling up in the same season. I suppose Ultron could be a strategist, but does anything about his cold, permanently grumpy face scream, "Come to me for healing"?

Ultron will be the final hero to follow Rivals' old three-month season schedule. As announced in the same Dev Vision video, beginning in Season 3, NetEase will release a new hero every month. That's a whopping 12 heroes added per year, which might be a record for live service games. Is it a good thing that Rivals' roster will be twice its launch size in just a few short years? Your guess is as good as mine, but NetEase is prioritizing keeping the game fresh for now.

Image 1 of 3
marvel rivals ultron
(Image credit: NetEase)
Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

