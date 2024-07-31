Whether your younger Sims are child prodigies or avid ditchers, chances are, you've dealt with quite a few popups encouraging them to do their homework. It's easy to forget about their homework, lose it, or even sell it by accident. Plus it's just time consuming to complete (and uneventful to watch), making it all around difficult to keep Sims' grades up if they have virtually any other responsibilities or hobbies.

Despite being a pain for a lot of busy Sims, homework is crucial to getting your kids good grades and boosting their skills. Or, if your older Sims are in university through the Discover University pack, it's absolutely necessary to avoid getting that terrifying academic probation warning at the end of a term.

Here's everything you'll need to know about doing your homework in The Sims 4, including how to do it at all ages, how to get new homework if you've misplaced it, and how to speed up the process.

How to do your homework in The Sims 4

(Image credit: Eletronic Arts)

To get a child or teen Sim to do their homework, open your Sim's inventory, locate their homework book (it'll be orange if your Sim is a child and blue if they're older) and click the "Do Homework" option. If you're tired of your Sims doing homework in weird places—mine always go straight to their parents' offices—you can also drag their homework from their inventory, place it where you want in the house, and click on it to "Do Homework" there instead.

As your Sims work their way up the educational ladder and become B students, they'll earn the option to do extra credit after their usual homework, which you'll do in the same way as regular homework and will deliver a helpful boost to their school standing.This process is a bit different if your Sim is in University via the Discover University pack. You can still find their homework in their inventory, but just like in real life, any Sim in university will have a much heavier homework load with homework for every class. Depending on the class, they'll also have final exams to study for and term presentations and papers to prepare, so make sure to get a head start!

Besides completing their usual booklets, there are a few extra ways for younger Sims to get their homework done that come with different packs. If you have the My First Pet Stuff pack, your child Sims can complete their homework by interacting with a hamster (or other hamster-esque pet) and clicking "Study Rodent," which is an especially adorable interaction to watch. I'm a big fan of giving all my kids pet rats and hedgehogs so they can get their homework while bonding with their little friends.

If you have the Parenthood pack, every Monday, your grade school and high school aged Sims will come home with school projects. To do these, you'll want to drag them into the world and then interact with them. You'll get to choose between working on them carefully or sloppily, and other Sims can pitch in as well to speed up the process (and even win the project's owner some extra credit).

Where'd your Sim's homework go?

If your Sim is missing their homework book, here are a few things that might have happened to it:

It might have been stashed in the family inventory in Build Mode

They left it at an entirely different lot

You accidentally sold it (for a whopping 1 Simoleon!)

If you can't find your Sim's homework for the night, it likely wasn't a teacher's act of kindness and you'll need to buy them a new booklet. Sims won't get new homework when they head to school again. You can replace missing homework by using any bookshelf and clicking the "Purchase Books" option and selecting homework. If your Sim is in university, you can also buy them a new homework book via the kiosks found around campus.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

How to do homework faster in The Sims 4

There are also a few ways you can speed up your Sim's homework times, which is especially useful if you're attempting to raise a well-rounded kid by squeezing in other after school activities. The best way of doing this, though, is simply by doing your homework as often as possible. As your Sims' grades improve, this option will change to "Breeze Through Homework" and eventually "Dominate Homework," allowing them to knock out their homework a lot faster.

Having your Sims' parents help them with their homework is also always a good idea—it'll speed the process up quite a bit and allow your Sims to bond in the process. If you have more kids than older Sims in the household, you can always invite over some adults from the town to help, which is a little weird in practice, but hey! It works.

If you're playing with Discover University, the Study Spot lot trait helps students of all ages do their homework faster and lets them work for longer without getting tired. Giving a lot you're living in this trait is always a good option to save on travel time, but if you'd rather not change your own lot's traits, the library in Britechester comes with this trait and is just a gorgeous spot to study in.

Lastly, having some Simanite (a crystal from the Crystal Creations pack) can help your Sims get homework done faster.