Inzoi characters will stop abandoning their hot meals and sleeping for hours on end thanks to the latest patch
Krafton's been putting in the hotfix work during launch week.
For how 'meh' I've been on Inzoi, I have to hand it to Krafton for firing on all cylinders during the game's launch week, pumping out some desperately-needed quality-of-life tweaks. Earlier this week saw a hotfix to lengthen a Zoi's lifespan, and now another patch is here, dealing with some of the more glaring hiccups right now.
Here's a quick overview on the changes:
- The ability to disable ageing on your Zois and other Zois in the city
- Reduced how much time Zois sleep
- Slowed the rate of Karma changes
- Nerfed how quickly you can accrue relationship points
- Zois automatically eat the food you cook now
- Zois can still give birth even if they've divorced mid-pregnancy
- Giving birth doesn't become glitched if the interaction queue is full
- Emotional buffs fall off when they're supposed to
It honestly surprises me that the option to disable ageing wasn't something Krafton thought to include right off the bat. Sometimes I love to spend dozens of hours locked into one age group, so I was disappointed when I wasn't able to do that in Inzoi.
The next step would be adjustable sliders for each age group—I personally prefer playing for shorter periods at younger ages while extending the time spent as adults to really maximise the things I can do in life sims—but having the option to flip the 'off' switch is still plenty for now.
Perhaps surprisingly, the fix I am happiest about is the fact that Zois will actually automatically eat their damn meals now. Before this patch, Zois would cook a meal, place it down on the table and do a little celebratory clap—honestly, I should start congratulating myself every time I cook something—before completely ignoring their freshly cooked creation to go and grab a snack out of a fridge.
It's one of the more particularly frustrating babysitting moments in the game, and I was starting to get pretty peeved at having to redirect Zois back to their prepared dish to eat it. It was definitely one of the stranger oversights in the simulation, so I'm happy to see it's one less thing I need to keep track of.
The other big thing here, at least for me, is the fact they're toning down the sheer amount of time Zois sleep. Because holy crap, they slept for a long time. The patch notes do give good reason for the original choice: "Sleep patterns were originally designed to reflect real-life behaviour, such as sleeping in when tired," they read. "However, this level of realism caused friction with the game's time flow. Sleep duration has now been reduced for smoother gameplay."
I actually ended up halving the length of a day in Inzoi from 96 to 48 minutes because of how much time I was spending staring at my Zois asleep in bed, so this feels like a change for the better. I'm all for realistic behaviour for that top-tier immersion, but I'm sure my Zois will also appreciate not having my gaze looming over them for a ridiculously long time, like Edward creeping on Bella in Twilight.
Considering Inzoi has only been out for a week, it's appreciated just how quickly Krafton is getting some of these hotfixes outta the gate. Hopefully additional tweaks'll be coming in hot and fast before the developer starts getting into the weeds of working out the game's early access snags.
