2025's best survival game just got a huge update that adds an ultra-hard mode and one of the community's most requested features

Deep Field Games just can't stop adding to Abiotic Factor. Consistently impressive through its early access development, the enormous 1.0 version was crowned "one of the greatest survival crafting games ever made" by Morgan Park in his Abiotic Factor Review. While I haven't delved as deeply as Morgan, I've likewise been bedazzled by its sumptuous survival adventure through a vast underground facility and branching pocket dimensions.

Following the 1.0 launch, Deep Field Games could easily have clocked out from their years-long shift at the GATE Cascade Research Facility. Instead, they've been burning the midnight oil, supplementing their energy with cans of sugary Pop Snarkle and nourishing alien soup. The result is a beefy new update for Abiotic Factor that adds whole new ways to enjoy and/or suffer through its Half-Life-inspired science maze.

Primarily, the 1.1 update adds two new modes—Hardcore mode and Iron mode. Hardcore Mode is, frankly, ridiculous, forcing Abiotic Factor's 'Apocalyptic' difficulty setting with the added challenge of losing everything if you die. Progress can be reset by server admins should they deem it necessary, but Deep Field stresses "that is the coward's way."

As for Iron mode, this should not be confused with the permadeath-enabling ironman modes seen in other games. Instead, Iron mode is essentially mechanical seasoning for Hardcore mode, disallowing specific actions like sharing recipes with other players. "If you are just in it for the pain, Iron Mode might be for you!" Deep Field declares. Personally, I am not in it for the pain, but I'm glad the option exists.

Should you choose to play on Hardcore mode, or on regular-core Apocalyptic difficulty, you'll be treated to some bespoke enemy behaviours. Deep Field doesn't reveal what most of these are, keeping them as an unpleasant surprise for the GATE facility's most masochistic employees. But it does cite one example. Henceforth, on Abiotic Factor's hardest difficulties, the Peccary—an alien dog that attacks players by charging at them—will now steer toward their target rather than attacking in a straight line.

Elsewhere, the update makes numerous small but significant mechanical adjustments. Throwing objects overarm or underarm is now done by toggling between modes rather than pressing left or right mouse button. Reloading shotguns and revolvers, meanwhile, is now incremental, so the number of projectiles reloaded matches the number fired.

Deep Field caps off the update with a pile of new objects for players to craft and use. These include an exercise machine for training scientists' bodies, a scoped version of the crossbow, an additional sharp melee weapon to expand close-range combat options, and the ability to grow mushrooms. Most importantly, it adds a workbench specifically for crafting ammo, something the community has been after almost since the facility's foundations were laid.

That's it for major features. But the release of the 1.1 update coincides with the launch of Abiotic Factor's first DLC, which adds a new explorable dimension called the Temple of Stone. There, you'll explore a Grecian masterpiece of white marble, where you can smell the roses while wearing a fancy new botanist's outfit and ponder the great questions sporting a philosopher's beard. Notably, only the host player needs to own the DLC for everyone on the server to explore it. Worth bearing in mind if you're playing with pals.

Not even stopping to kick a vending machine, Deep Field Games is already hard at work on its next update, a holiday-themed adventure where you'll seemingly explore a snowy dimension riddled with giant snowglobes. It's rather fitting, because just like a Christmas present charged with cosmic radiation, Abiotic Factor is the gift that keeps on giving.