Choose to be an upstanding burgher or a criminal mastermind as The Guild series of medieval life choice simulators returns
It's not theft if you do it at scale.
The Guild series has always seemed like an interesting proposition, a kind of miniaturized Crusader Kings where your medieval dynasty doesn't encompass an entire realm, but instead a single business and family you grow until you achieve your ultimate aim of becoming a moderately wealthy burgomeister—not so much grand strategy as modest strategy.
The Guild's peculiar combination of life sim, management sim, and RPG will be returning in The Guild – Europa 1410, as THQ Nordic announced with a largely live-action trailer documenting the ups and downs of life in a 15th century town.
It's worth noting that Europa 1410 is being developed by newcomers Ashborne Games, previously responsible for historical sim Last Train Home. They had nothing to do with The Guild 3, which was unpopular enough to make it seem like the series had died a death.
Europa 1410 will let you choose from a variety of professions, "like the blacksmith, alchemist or the tailor," and grow your business by legitimate or illegitimate means. If you go full criminal you can "Engage in cart robberies, scout buildings for valuable loot, send your thieves to pickpocket unsuspecting citizens, and even kidnap people for ransom" as well as bribing and blackmailing your way into power. Choose the legal route and you can become a guard, patrolling the streets to keep your town a prosperous place to do business.
It'll have a multiplayer mode as well, with up to 12 players competing to be the town's top dog, challenging each other to duels or accusing each other of crimes and then having their day in court.
Though it doesn't have a release date yet, you can keep up with The Guild – Europa 1410 on its Steam page and in its Discord server.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
