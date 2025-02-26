Slack is down, and that means it's time to start playing games on company time

Slack, the cloud-based chat platform used by individuals and companies around the world to communicate, collaborate, and say "holy shit" to each other when interesting or stupid things happen, is down. And yes, for those of you who, like us, use Slack for professional purposes, that means nobody's watching and you can now safely make with the goofing off.

It was impossible to chat at all within Slack when the troubles first began, and while that seems to have been cleared up for people who were logged in when the trouble started, those who were not cannot currently get in. Details, unfortunately, are not currently forthcoming:

(Image credit: Slack)

So, what to do in the meantime? You could pop over to Discord and carry on with business (or IRC, if you're a real head), or you could do the sensible thing and use your newfound freedom to play some games. How long Slack will be out is anyone's guess so this might not be the ideal time to dive into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but if you have a browser at hand (and you do), how about some free browser games? Just click the button and have some fun.

For something more conventional, here's a rundown of the best free games on Steam.

More free games? More free games!

Don't forget the Epic Games Store is still giving 'em away too—this week's freebie is Garden Story, which we quite like.

Finally, you may recall that there's a Steam Next Fest currently underway. We're still digging through them all (there are a lot of demos), we've run across a few you might dig too:

To help ensure nobody gets busted playing games on company time, we'll update when Slack is back. In the meantime, enjoy your freedom!