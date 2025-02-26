This 'overwhelmingly positive' Steam Next Fest autobattler demo feels like someone bolted a Path of Exile-style map onto Halls of Torment, and I fear for my future productivity
Conquest Dark joins a host of other autobattlers that devour my free time.
The autobattler's been getting chimeric since Vampire Survivors released and plunged global productivity down the toilet. VS was a chaotic slot machine: you didn't so much craft a build as you did keep pulling the lever and hope you could assemble something vaguely effective from what it spits out, which kept me occupied for weeks.
Then games like Halls of Torment bolted on a bit more ARPG stuff—things got slightly more measured, predictable, and I lost even more time. And now I fear I will lose many otherwise-productive days to Conquest Dark, the demo for which you can currently try out during Steam Next Fest, and which I was a bit surprised not to have heard of, given that the Steam reviews seem incredibly positive.
Due for an early access release in April, Conquest Dark feels like another step forward in the ongoing hybridisation of ARPG and autobattler, though maybe a bit of an incremental step. You roll three possible characters—naked but for their class: barbarian, thief, and so on—and off you go into the fray. You've done this dance before. You start off slow and with limited attacks until you butcher enough enemies to level up. On and on it cascades, before you've amassed enough buffs, passive abilities, and loot to manifest as an unstoppable force majeure.
It feels good. This is a good one of these, but on this level—at least in the hour or so I've played—it very much is 'one of these'—most of what it has going on will feel familiar. It's when you clean up a level and move on that the game gets more novel. In contrast to Vampire Survivor's or Halls of Torment's tight list of levels, Conquest Dark has a Path of Exile-style map. You're cutting across the land as you defeat these waves of enemies. Plot is happening. Notionally.
But more importantly, not every location on that map is a combat arena. The game's world is littered with shrines, factions, repeatable combat 'rituals' with their own little skilltrees you unlock as you do them over and over. It feels varied in a way I'm just not quite used to from these games, at least on this broader, strategic layer. Also I'm pals with a bunch of lads "forged from the shattered crown of a deposed barbarian king," which can only redound to my favour.
So if you, like me, have the autobattler sickness, give Conquest Dark's demo a look-in before Next Fest ends. Say hi to the lads for me.
Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One of Monster Hunter Wilds' most pleasant surprises is just how much my Hunter yaps
I thought Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii would burn me out on the Like a Dragon series, but now I know that's never going to happen