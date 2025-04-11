GOG's 'Classics Promo' sale rolls into the weekend with deep discounts on more than 1,000 good old games

The weekend is once again upon us, and that means (hopefully) an abundance of free time for gaming, or at least a little more than usual. And if you're looking for something new to you to play, this is also a good time to turn your attention to GOG (via Kotaku), which is holding a two-week-long Classics Promo with discounts of up to 95% on some really great stuff.

GOG has come a long way from its roots in "good old games," but they remain "the backbone of GOG, holding a special place in our hearts," GOG said. "After all, these are the games that sparked our love for gaming in the first place."

That's true enough, but there are more practical reasons for diving into this sale too: Some of these games aren't available anywhere else, offline installers means they'll keep working no matter what some managing director in an expensive suit decides, and—this is the kicker—they are cheap.

A sampling:

There are more than 1,000 games in the sale, so I could go on like this for a while. I could also go even cheaper. You give me $5 and I'll give you Deus Ex GOTY Edition, Thief Gold, Lovely Planet, Tomb Raider: Underworld, and Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut. Those aren't your only choices but collectively they seem to me like not a bad way to spend five bucks.

Anyway, you get the idea: There are a lot of really good games here, many of them part of GOG's Preservation Program that aims to ensure games will keep running on new hardware even if their original developers are gone, and the prices are tough to beat. If you're in the mood for something new, something old may be the way to go. GOG's Classics Promo runs until April 25.