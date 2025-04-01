Schedule 1 just got its 5th patch, teaching its blackjack dealers to no longer let you look at their cards and promising a full-on '1st content update' this weekend

The great thing about videogames is that they let me live out my lifelong dream of being a middle-class, British Pablo Escobar without getting shot to death on a rooftop. So it is that Schedule 1 is tearing up the Steam charts, as legions of thwarted Heisenbergs flock to the game to slang yayo and what-have-you.

Developer TVGS has been handling its meteoric rise with aplomb, putting out patch after patch to make sure you stay a street CEO with five digits clenched on the .45, and so on. In fact, we got a new one less than 12 hours ago: post-launch patch 5, which takes aim at a load of "employee bugs, multiplayer bugs, and casino bugs" as well as some pathfinding issues to hopefully stop you crashing quite so often.

There's nothing too sizzling in here, mostly just tweaks and fixes that should keep you cooking more smoothly, although I am a fan of the patch entry that reads "Fixed the dealer sometimes preemptively revealing its hand to non-host players in blackjack." Which was kind of them, but probably not conducive to a balanced game.

You'll also now be able to select which of your many monitors the game displays on, your owned vehicles will appear on the map, and botanists will now automatically move their supplies to drying racks, creating important efficiency improvements. Just because you're operating in the demi-monde doesn't mean you can't apply the principles and tenets of Taylorism, friends.

You can find the full patch notes below. Tantalisingly, lead dev Tyler promises that a full-fledged content update is due to hit the game as early as this weekend. No hints yet, but we'll apparently get some "sneak peeks" over the rest of this week.

Schedule I post-launch Patch 5 notes

Tweaks/Improvements

Added an active display setting to choose which monitor the game displays on.

Botanists will now automatically move product from their supplies to drying racks.

Owned vehicles are now visible on the map app.

Implemented a few validity checks/failsafes for NPC pathfinding and warping. I think this was one of the primary causes of crashing on certain chipsets (thanks to Chi Chi on Discord for bringing this to my attention).

Refactored employee item movement behaviour to be a bit smarter.

Implemented NPC effects culling at a certain distance to improve performance.

Bug fixes

