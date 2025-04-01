Schedule 1 roadmap: future plans for the drug-dealing sim include a 'classic fishing minigame,' plus 'parkour' and 'heroin'

Drug-dealer simulator Schedule 1 is as popular as Walter White's blue meth in Breaking Bad, but it's also in early access, which means there are plenty of new features and additions to the game to look forward to. To get a hint of what's to come, I checked out the development roadmap, and there's a lot of fun and interesting new features planned.

Keep in mind, everything you see below is listed on the roadmap as "Monthly Update Ideas" so it's not a guarantee they'll come to fruition—but we can sure cross our fingers while we wait.

As you'd expect, some of the items on the roadmap are new drugs for players to manufacture and sell: in addition to weed, meth, and cocaine, developer TVGS has plans to include shrooms, MDMA, and everyone's favorite, heroin. There are also different forms of drugs on the roadmap, for example, manufacturing products like hash and edibles from weed and turning MDMA into pills or liquid. Yum!

I also see an entry that should help you move bigger quantities of drugs instead of relying on those little hand-to-hand deals you've been doing. "Customers or groups of customers periodically visit Hyland Point," the roadmap says. "While they’re in town, they’ll buy as much as you can sell of their preferred drug type."

Examples given are a biker gang coming to the city, which would be an opportunity to sell meth in bulk, or businesspeople visiting which would allow you to unload a bunch of cocaine. There are also plans for additional distribution options, like hireable drivers that can move your product from your properties to dealers or collect cash and bring them to your businesses to be laundered.

Other ideas on the roadmap include giving the cops more interactions: police bribes, raids on your properties, and an evidence room where your confiscated items go when you've been arrested. "You can break in to try and recover your stuff." (There's no mention of a truck with a giant magnet in it, however.)

Cops aren't the only worry. There are planned events featuring cartel members "interrupting your sales" and "ambushing you," plus players being able to "jump cartel meetups" and steal their stuff. "Parkour" is also listed as a way to vault, climb fences, and reach higher elevations, which could lead to some more enjoyable chases—definitely useful after those cartel encounters and cop raids.

Not everything in Schedule 1's future is about drugs and violence, however. Different types of weather are on the roadmap, like rain and lightning, and there's a note about NPCs using umbrellas while walking around in wet weather. Cute. There's also an entry for a map expansion that would let you buy a house in a residential neighborhood, and property customization options like choosing the wallpaper and flooring for your properties. Just because it's a drug den doesn't mean it can't be a cozy drug den, right?

And there's the all-time favorite activity of gamers everywhere (except Lauren) on the roadmap: a "classic fishing minigame." This would let players:

Sell fish to Randy

Catch random items (cuke, jar, mixing ingredients, etc)

Catch rare items (brick of cocaine, gold bar, etc)

Yep, if this roadmap comes true, Schedule 1 is basically gonna be Stardew Valley. You can check out the Schedule 1 roadmap yourself here.