Schedule I gets Bleuballs in its first 'proper patch,' now live in Steam beta

The first "proper update" for everyone's favorite drug-dealing simulator Schedule I is now available in a Steam beta branch, where it will stay for a day or two for testing before it goes into full release.

The update comes as Schedule I faces potential trouble from Drug Dealer Simulator publisher Movie Games SA, which has launched an investigation into possible copyright infringement. No action beyond the investigation has been taken on that front yet, but that hasn't stopped Schedule I fans from unleashing a review bombing campaign against the Drug Dealer Simulator games on Steam. Despite all that, work on Schedule I, which remains near the top of Steam's most played chart, is proceeding apace.

"This beta doesn't quite contain 100% of the features coming in the full release—I'll be adding a few more decorative objects tomorrow," Schedule I developer Tyler of TVGS—Tyler's Video Game Studio—wrote on Steam. "I wanted to get this beta out ASAP so that the new wall-mounted objects and pawn shop interface can be thoroughly trialled."

The biggest changes in the patch is the afore-teased Bleuballs Boutique, a new store in the Schedule 1 town that may or may not be purchasable as a front to launder your ill-gotten gains, and a new functioning pawn shop where you can sell "pretty much anything" (except product, of course) to Mick.

To access the update before it goes fully live, right-click Schedule I in your Steam library and select the "properties" option. From there, select the "Betas" tab, and then opt into the update beta. The update will install and you're off to the races. Beta builds do carry some risk, but so far there doesn't appear to be any major issues cropping up in this one.

The full Schedule I 0.3.4 open beta patch notes are below:

Additions

Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.



Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.



Added wooden sign.



Added metal sign.



Added wall-mounted shelf.



Added safe.



Added antique wall lamp.



Added modern wall lamp.



Added grandfather clock.



Added Ol' Man Jimmy's.



Added Château La Peepee.



Added Brut du Gloop.



Added silver watch.



Added gold watch.



Added silver chain.



Added gold chain.



Added gold bar.

Tweaks/Improvements

Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.



Added some extra null checks and validity checks.

Bug fixes

Fixed delivery destination dropdown overflowing outside of phone screen.



Fixed player lists sometimes not clearing properly when exiting to menu.



Fixed non-host clients sometimes not receiving 'on day pass' and 'on week pass' events.