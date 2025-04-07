Schedule I gets Bleuballs in its first 'proper patch,' now live in Steam beta
Yes, I did this for a bit of lowbrow wordplay.
The first "proper update" for everyone's favorite drug-dealing simulator Schedule I is now available in a Steam beta branch, where it will stay for a day or two for testing before it goes into full release.
The update comes as Schedule I faces potential trouble from Drug Dealer Simulator publisher Movie Games SA, which has launched an investigation into possible copyright infringement. No action beyond the investigation has been taken on that front yet, but that hasn't stopped Schedule I fans from unleashing a review bombing campaign against the Drug Dealer Simulator games on Steam. Despite all that, work on Schedule I, which remains near the top of Steam's most played chart, is proceeding apace.
"This beta doesn't quite contain 100% of the features coming in the full release—I'll be adding a few more decorative objects tomorrow," Schedule I developer Tyler of TVGS—Tyler's Video Game Studio—wrote on Steam. "I wanted to get this beta out ASAP so that the new wall-mounted objects and pawn shop interface can be thoroughly trialled."
The biggest changes in the patch is the afore-teased Bleuballs Boutique, a new store in the Schedule 1 town that may or may not be purchasable as a front to launder your ill-gotten gains, and a new functioning pawn shop where you can sell "pretty much anything" (except product, of course) to Mick.
To access the update before it goes fully live, right-click Schedule I in your Steam library and select the "properties" option. From there, select the "Betas" tab, and then opt into the update beta. The update will install and you're off to the races. Beta builds do carry some risk, but so far there doesn't appear to be any major issues cropping up in this one.
The full Schedule I 0.3.4 open beta patch notes are below:
Additions
- Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.
- Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.
- Added wooden sign.
- Added metal sign.
- Added wall-mounted shelf.
- Added safe.
- Added antique wall lamp.
- Added modern wall lamp.
- Added grandfather clock.
- Added Ol' Man Jimmy's.
- Added Château La Peepee.
- Added Brut du Gloop.
- Added silver watch.
- Added gold watch.
- Added silver chain.
- Added gold chain.
- Added gold bar.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.
- Added some extra null checks and validity checks.
Bug fixes
- Fixed delivery destination dropdown overflowing outside of phone screen.
- Fixed player lists sometimes not clearing properly when exiting to menu.
- Fixed non-host clients sometimes not receiving 'on day pass' and 'on week pass' events.
Schedule 1 mixing recipes: The best combos
Schedule 1 dealers: Best customers and products
Schedule 1 cheats: Cheaters prosper
Schedule 1 bungalow setup: Big leagues
Schedule 1 pseudo: How to use this ingredient
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to complete That's Not Where Eggs Come From in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley