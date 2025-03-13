Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's big 1.2 update is now live, and that means official modding support through Steam Workshop is now available. And that means, as one player put it, "It's about to get a lot more naked in here."

"Bohemia is yours to shape—official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now live on Steamworks!" developer Warhorse Studios said. "Whether you want to tweak mechanics, expand the world, or forge entirely new adventures, the tools are in your hands."

Or, you know, nude mods. Somewhat surprisingly, given that it's been a few hours since Steam Workshop support went live, there don't appear to be any clothing-optional mods just yet. But you can transform all the characters in the game to skeletons (which is sort of nude, I guess), turn chickens into dinosaurs, keep NPCs from hassling your dog, or adjust (ie, increase) the jiggle physics, which should surprise none of us.

A number of mods for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have already been available at Nexus Mods, but Steam Workshop support should greatly simplify the process of finding and installing them. It should also offer mod makers more flexibility than they've had previously. The toolkit will give players the ability to modify over 300 game elements, "from UI and combat mechanics, to RPG elements, and AI behavior," Warhorse said. "Whether making subtle tweaks or complete overhauls, the possibilities for customization are vast."

Steam Workshop integration is probably the marquee feature here, but the 1.2 patch makes more than 1,000 other "fixes and improvements," plus the addition of a new barber shop that will let Henry change his 'do. And it's not just cosmetic, apparently: Warhorse said "a fresh trim temporarily buffs Henry’s charisma, making him even more charming." One thing that's not in the patch, even though I said last week that it would be included, is the promised hardcore mode: That's actually coming later this spring.

You can check out the full, extremely long patch notes at kingdomcomerpg.com.