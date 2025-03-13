Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'

News
By published

The genuinely massive Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 1.2 update is now live.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's big 1.2 update is now live, and that means official modding support through Steam Workshop is now available. And that means, as one player put it, "It's about to get a lot more naked in here."

"Bohemia is yours to shape—official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now live on Steamworks!" developer Warhorse Studios said. "Whether you want to tweak mechanics, expand the world, or forge entirely new adventures, the tools are in your hands."

Or, you know, nude mods. Somewhat surprisingly, given that it's been a few hours since Steam Workshop support went live, there don't appear to be any clothing-optional mods just yet. But you can transform all the characters in the game to skeletons (which is sort of nude, I guess), turn chickens into dinosaurs, keep NPCs from hassling your dog, or adjust (ie, increase) the jiggle physics, which should surprise none of us.

A number of mods for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have already been available at Nexus Mods, but Steam Workshop support should greatly simplify the process of finding and installing them. It should also offer mod makers more flexibility than they've had previously. The toolkit will give players the ability to modify over 300 game elements, "from UI and combat mechanics, to RPG elements, and AI behavior," Warhorse said. "Whether making subtle tweaks or complete overhauls, the possibilities for customization are vast."

Steam Workshop integration is probably the marquee feature here, but the 1.2 patch makes more than 1,000 other "fixes and improvements," plus the addition of a new barber shop that will let Henry change his 'do. And it's not just cosmetic, apparently: Warhorse said "a fresh trim temporarily buffs Henry’s charisma, making him even more charming." One thing that's not in the patch, even though I said last week that it would be included, is the promised hardcore mode: That's actually coming later this spring.

You can check out the full, extremely long patch notes at kingdomcomerpg.com.

KCD2 console commandsKCD2 treasure mapsKCD2 horseKCD2 Saviour SchnappsKCD2 romance options

KCD2 console commands: How to use cheats
KCD2 treasure maps: Every loot location
KCD2 horse: How to get a free mount
KCD2 Saviour Schnapps: Save your game lots
KCD2 romance options: Bohemian romantasy

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Warhorse announces official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, turning Bohemia into a canvas for all manner of pervert ambitions
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes
Godwin, Hans, and Henry stand side by side. Godwin is saying something to them while hunched over slightly.
The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods: unlimited quicksaves, increased carry weight, instant herb-pickin'
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Hans with his hands in the air
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 live launch coverage – Reviews, performance analysis and all the latest news
Henry from KCD2 wearing nice outfits
'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Latest in RPG
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.
Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened
Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Henry from KCD2 wearing nice outfits
'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Mark Darrah
BioWare veteran says a big delay is better than lots of little ones, because sometimes you just gotta 'burn it down and take the other fork in the road'
Latest in News
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Still image of Bastion holding a bird, taken from Microsoft&#039;s Copilot for Gaming reveal trailer
Microsoft unveils Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered 'ultimate gaming sidekick' that will let you talk to your console so you don't have to talk to your friends
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom
Pirate Bay co-founder and far-right politician found dead after plane crash
Sunset in the desert in Hello Sunshine
Hello Sunshine is a desert survival sandbox where you live in the literal shadow of the colossus
Roblox CEO David Baszucki.
'Don't let your kids be on Roblox', Roblox CEO tells parents, before comparing himself to Walt Disney and declaring the platform 'the future of communication'
More about rpg
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape

This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened

Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Still image of Bastion holding a bird, taken from Microsoft&#039;s Copilot for Gaming reveal trailer

Microsoft unveils Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered 'ultimate gaming sidekick' that will let you talk to your console so you don't have to talk to your friends
See more latest
Most Popular
Still image of Bastion holding a bird, taken from Microsoft&#039;s Copilot for Gaming reveal trailer
Microsoft unveils Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered 'ultimate gaming sidekick' that will let you talk to your console so you don't have to talk to your friends
rainbow six siege sledge
After holding out for 10 years, Rainbow Six Siege is finally going free-to-play (kind of)
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
Sunset in the desert in Hello Sunshine
Hello Sunshine is a desert survival sandbox where you live in the literal shadow of the colossus
Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom
Pirate Bay co-founder and far-right politician found dead after plane crash
Roblox CEO David Baszucki.
'Don't let your kids be on Roblox', Roblox CEO tells parents, before comparing himself to Walt Disney and declaring the platform 'the future of communication'
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened
Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal promo image
Praise be to the Omnissiah! Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is officially in development
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks while holding the company&#039;s new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and a Thor Blackwell robotics processor during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services, aiming to stay at the forefront of artificial intelligence computing. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Group allegedly trying to smuggle Nvidia Blackwell chips stare down bail set at over $1 million
rainbow six siege x dual front mode
Rainbow Six Siege is getting its first permanent mode in 10 years, and it throws every Siege rule out the window