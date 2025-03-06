Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes

Sexy haircuts and premature death are just the beginning.

Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
(Image credit: Deep Silver)

PC Gamer medieval life enthusiast and one-man style council Joshua Wolens is very excited about the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch for two reasons: It will either kill him in the crib, or grant him the opportunity to get a very sexy haircut. But Warhorse Studios' global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling says that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"Seems like we have 34 pages of patch notes for the upcoming 1.2 patch," Stolz-Zwilling wrote on X (via GamesRadar).

To borrow a phrase from the great Bon Scott, that's a whole lotta patch notes. There's no sign at this point as to what exactly it will encompass beyond what's already been revealed—new haircuts and a hardcore mode—but it's fair to assume that with a veritable novella of notes, players can look forward to a significant number of fixes, balance changes, and other improvements.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 1.2 patch is expected to arrive in mid-March, which means it could be here as soon as next week. Even more big things will follow: Warhorse Studios has three full expansions for KCD2 planned, beginning with Brushes with Death in the summer, Legacy of the Forge in fall, and Mysteria Ecclesia, a covert mission into the Sedlec Monastery, that's set to launch in winter.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Roadmap Trailer - YouTube Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Roadmap Trailer - YouTube
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

