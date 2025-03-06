Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes

PC Gamer medieval life enthusiast and one-man style council Joshua Wolens is very excited about the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch for two reasons: It will either kill him in the crib, or grant him the opportunity to get a very sexy haircut. But Warhorse Studios' global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling says that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"Seems like we have 34 pages of patch notes for the upcoming 1.2 patch," Stolz-Zwilling wrote on X (via GamesRadar).

Seems like we have 34 pages of patch notes for the upcoming 1.2 patch 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ymYwznlDMuMarch 5, 2025

To borrow a phrase from the great Bon Scott, that's a whole lotta patch notes. There's no sign at this point as to what exactly it will encompass beyond what's already been revealed—new haircuts and a hardcore mode—but it's fair to assume that with a veritable novella of notes, players can look forward to a significant number of fixes, balance changes, and other improvements.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 1.2 patch is expected to arrive in mid-March, which means it could be here as soon as next week. Even more big things will follow: Warhorse Studios has three full expansions for KCD2 planned, beginning with Brushes with Death in the summer, Legacy of the Forge in fall, and Mysteria Ecclesia, a covert mission into the Sedlec Monastery, that's set to launch in winter.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Roadmap Trailer - YouTube Watch On