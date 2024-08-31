Goblin pachinko roguelike Peglin is finished, complete with some clutch reworks

Peglin â€“ Launch Trailer â€“ Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

A couple years back some developers asked a question: What if you had the block-bustin, ball-bouncing, pachinko action of Peggle, but it was a weird roguelike deckbuild-esque thing where you toss magic balls and are a goblin? The result was Peglin, and here in 2024 Peglin has finally hit its 1.0 release.

The 1.0 release adds the final four levels of the Crucible, the ascending tiers of difficulty, a new miniboss, and a new relic. There's also a rework of a particularly annoying early game boss, the Leshy, and a host of other balance changes that make Peglin a little less frustrating at times.

Peglin has you, as a little goblin, tossing balls in order to break pegs that defeat enemies. The interesting twist is that you build up a sackfull of special balls to toss with different effects—you know, extra bouncy or explosive or whatever. That custom-build bag becomes your deck of tools to take out the enemies that stand between Goblins everywhere and freedom.

Developer Red Nexus Games shared its excitement for the full release on Steam.

"Our 2019 game jam baby has lived up to SO much more than we had imagined. It's truly a pleasure to get to work on our favorite game and continue to create more horriball puns. Becoming full-time indie developers was our dream for a looooong time, and while we never expected this little passion project to make that happen, we are so so glad it did," it said.

You can find Peglin on Steam for $20.