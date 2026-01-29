PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: World of Warcraft: Midnight

This month PC Gamer gets world exclusive access to World of Warcraft: Midnight, the dark and action-filled new chapter of the dramatic Worldsoul Saga. Doom has come to Azeroth and now, more than ever, it is a time for heroes. For this special cover feature, PC Gamer not only goes inside Blizzard's HQ to speak to many of Midnight's key developers, but also goes hands-on with the expansion for several hours. As such, this is your ultimate one-stop shop for everything to know about Midnight, and why it's looking like the best expansion the long-running MMO has seen in years.

Issue 419 UK / 407 US PC Gamer magazine Cover story: World of Warcraft: Midnight | Secondary features: Steam Machine, Detective games

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer magazine also has two other great secondary features. Firstly, PC Gamer goes inside Valve's HQ to get the lowdown on its brand-new Steam Machine hardware, with exclusive interview access from key developers. From specs to form-factor to accessories, this is your ultimate GabeCube guide.

This is then followed up by another great feature that taps into the current renaissance of detective games on PC. From The Séance of Blake Manor to The Roottrees are Dead and onto Expelled!, among many more, we put our sleuthing hats on and bring out our magnifying glasses to recommend some investigative gold.

Cover feature: World of Warcraft: Midnight

(Image credit: Future)

Written by: Heather Newman

Magazine exclusive: Until February 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With unprecedented access to Blizzard's HQ and devs, PC Gamer delivers the ultimate inside scoop on WoW's new Midnight expansion, the dramatic and dark second installment in the game's gripping new Worldsoul Saga. From plot, lore and characters, through new gameplay mechanics and classes, and onto exciting new areas and abilities, this is your ultimate one-stop shop for Midnight information. Hype!

Secondary features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Steam Machine Written by: Jacob Ridley What's in this feature: PC Gamer goes inside Valve to get a comprehensive look at its exciting new Steam Machine PC gaming hardware. We hear from multiple of the Steam Machine's key developers, explore the system's key specs and potential abilities, and dig into its potential impact on the PC gaming landscape. If, like us here at PC Gamer Towers, you're intrigued by the idea of owning a Steam Machine as either your primary or as a secondary system, then this feature is for you. (Image credit: Future) Detective games Written by: Abbie Stone What's in this feature: Over the last few years there has been a huge increase in the amount of detective games released on PC, and many of them have delivered genuinely fun, mentally challenging, and well-written gaming experiences. As such, in this feature we recommend nine of the best detective games to play today in 2026. If you're a fan of getting your Sherlock Holmes on, then you'll definitely sniff out your next case here.

Additional content in this month's issue

LEAD PREVIEW Total War: Warhammer 40,000 PC Gamer previews the colossal new Warhammer 40,000 real-time strategy game coming from Creative Assembly. The scale of this RTS is truly off the charts, with epic and bloody conflict across the stars on offer from a variety of WH40K's most famous factions, including Space Marines, Orks, Aeldari, and the Astra Militarum. It's time to lock and load, as in the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. LEAD REVIEW Hell Is Us $56.95 at Amazon $70.58 at Amazon The PC Gamer reviews machine gets stuck into the dystopian sci-fi action-adventure game, Hell Is Us, and discovers a haunting, engaging world that is let down by an uninventive structure and simple combat. Still, there's plenty to like here, and the full lowdown can be read in this issue. MOD SPOTLIGHT Elden Ring Reforged The legendary action-RPG gets a total makeover in the massively ambitious Elden Ring Reforged mod. Almost everything about the OG experience is switched up, so if you liked the original and fancy a fresh twist on it, this is for you. REINSTALL Ryse: Son of Rome $24.57 at Amazon Crytek's now-forgotten action-slasher was critically panned at launch, with its short runtime and streamlined gameplay criticised. In this issue, though, PC Gamer revisits Ryse and discovers that maybe it was treated more than a little unfairly. DIARY Cyberpunk 2077 $39.37 at Amazon Join the misadventures of our 'Tech No Bro' in a no-aug, Luddite playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. Is the future better without implants? Our baseball bat-wielding hero Vincent sure thinks so. What could go wrong? Lots, actually. SPECIAL REPORT Retro game modding PC Gamer explores the burgeoning retro game mod scene, with classic titles like Civilization II and Heroes of Might and Magic II getting some incredible new content. We speak to a notable retro game modder and get their personal story. THE BUILD Budget memory madness With the RAMpocalypse sending memory prices so high that even King Midas would have struggled to put together a decent gaming rig, the PC Gamer hardware team crafts a strong gaming PC where prioritising memory spend is key. HARDWARE GROUP TEST Gaming CPUs The PC Gamer hardware lab benchmarks six of today's most notable gaming CPUs to see which of them is the smart bet for PC gamers looking to upgrade. General speed, gaming performance, efficiency, and heat are all accounted for. ...and more! Now Playing: The PC Gamer team writes about their adventures in Elden Ring: Nightreign, Diablo IV, Once Upon A Katamari, and The Siege and the Sandfox. They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Shenmue, Night in the Woods, and Stray. How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to conquering Elden Ring: Nightreign's demanding The Forsaken Hollows expansion.

