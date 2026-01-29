PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: World of Warcraft: Midnight

Features
By published

Plus, Total War: Warhammer 40,000, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Nova Roma, Steam Machine, Hell Is Us, gaming CPUs tested, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine issue 419 World of Warcraft: Midnight
(Image credit: Future)

This month PC Gamer gets world exclusive access to World of Warcraft: Midnight, the dark and action-filled new chapter of the dramatic Worldsoul Saga. Doom has come to Azeroth and now, more than ever, it is a time for heroes. For this special cover feature, PC Gamer not only goes inside Blizzard's HQ to speak to many of Midnight's key developers, but also goes hands-on with the expansion for several hours. As such, this is your ultimate one-stop shop for everything to know about Midnight, and why it's looking like the best expansion the long-running MMO has seen in years.

PC Gamer magazine
Issue 419 UK / 407 US
PC Gamer magazine: $4.99 at Magazines Direct

Cover story: World of Warcraft: Midnight | Secondary features: Steam Machine, Detective games

New issue out now! PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to World of Warcraft: Midnight. Plus, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 previewed, Steam Machine explored, Hell Is Us reviewed, and gaming CPUs tested, among much more.

Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

Buy this issue digitally: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

This is then followed up by another great feature that taps into the current renaissance of detective games on PC. From The Séance of Blake Manor to The Roottrees are Dead and onto Expelled!, among many more, we put our sleuthing hats on and bring out our magnifying glasses to recommend some investigative gold.

Cover feature: World of Warcraft: Midnight

PC Gamer magazine issue 419 World of Warcraft: Midnight

(Image credit: Future)

Written by: Heather Newman

Magazine exclusive: Until February 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With unprecedented access to Blizzard's HQ and devs, PC Gamer delivers the ultimate inside scoop on WoW's new Midnight expansion, the dramatic and dark second installment in the game's gripping new Worldsoul Saga. From plot, lore and characters, through new gameplay mechanics and classes, and onto exciting new areas and abilities, this is your ultimate one-stop shop for Midnight information. Hype!

Secondary features

Image 1 of 2
PC Gamer magazine issue 419 World of Warcraft: Midnight
(Image credit: Future)

Steam Machine

Written by: Jacob Ridley

What's in this feature: PC Gamer goes inside Valve to get a comprehensive look at its exciting new Steam Machine PC gaming hardware. We hear from multiple of the Steam Machine's key developers, explore the system's key specs and potential abilities, and dig into its potential impact on the PC gaming landscape. If, like us here at PC Gamer Towers, you're intrigued by the idea of owning a Steam Machine as either your primary or as a secondary system, then this feature is for you.

Additional content in this month's issue

Subscribe to PC Gamer magazine

13 issue UK Annual subscription
13 issues!

13 issue UK Annual subscription: $141.99 (Print) | $58.99 (Digital)

13 issue US Annual subscription: $36.95 (Print) | $20 (Digital)

Where else can you subscribe to PC Gamer?

UK: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

US: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

How many issues are in an annual subscription?

  • 13 issues a year, including a special holiday issue in late December.

What's the difference between the UK and US versions of the magazine?

  • The UK edition of PC Gamer magazine has a slightly higher page count than the US edition, with extra content available.

Are PC Gamer subscriptions available outside the US/UK?

  • Yes, we ship PC Gamer magazine to many countries around the world. For a full list of destinations, please visit Magazines Direct.

What form does the digital magazine come in?

  • Digital editions of PC Gamer magazine are provided in PDF and EPUB format, readable through Pocketmags.
Robert Jones
Robert Jones
Print Editor

Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Rob loves riding motorbikes, too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.