What is a fairly fancy appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Cooking is involved in a lot of the quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the request to rustle up a fairly fancy appetizer is a bit vague. More often than not, you're given the exact recipe you need to bake or cook for a task, but sometimes you're thrown a real curveball and have to figure it out for yourself, which makes things much harder given how many recipes there are in Dreamlight Valley.

Making a fairly fancy appetizer is a confusing instruction to be given, but when you break it down, the request is a lot more open than it initially seems. In fact, you have plenty of dishes to choose from once you know what exactly makes them fairly fancy. So, if you've been tasked with bringing your villagers something to their tastes, here are the steps you need to get this mission done and dusted.

How to make a fairly fancy appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A fairly fancy appetizer means any appetizer with a four star rating. This can be any meal made with ingredients from the valley, or either DLC. There are plenty of appetizers to choose from too, so it's likely you already have the ingredients you need lying around.

Any of the following meals count toward completing the fairly fancy appetizer task:

Bunuelos

Dream Fizz

Gazpacho

Pickled Herring

Souffle

Tea Sandwiches

Radiccho Slaw

Olympian Tapenade

Takoyaki Stick

Dumplings

Shad Cheviche

Conch Cheviche

Baozi

Pumpkin Soup

Creamy Soup

This duty occasionally springs up on the Star Path, so can be a quick and easy one to complete for some limited tokens. You may also see a request for a fairly fancy entree or dessert, and the same rules apply—as long as the meal is 4-stars or above it'll be considered fairly fancy.