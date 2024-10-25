Sugar Rush is one of the five Dreamlight Duties marked with a pumpkin icon under your village tab in Disney Dreamlight Valley . But, even though it seems like it, you don't need to wait until the Trick or Treat event held every October to complete this task. In fact, you can finish this task at any time of year since you just need to have a number of sweet dishes on hand.

A few of the Dreamlight tasks marked with a pumpkin rely on a particular selection of candy only available during the Trick or Treat event, but Sugar Rush can be completed with any candy, even the ones you've made yourself. If you don't have those either, all the sweet treats you've created can be used to tick this task off your list.

How to complete Sugar Rush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Sugar Rush, you need to eat 25 sugar-based dishes. This can be anything from candy to roasted marshmallows, so basically anything that involves cooking with sugarcane or sugar. Candy is the easiest way to complete this duty fast since you only need one ingredient and coal, and you can farm and find both of these..

If you don't have the patience to grow your own sugarcane, or the star coins to buy the grown crop from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach, then you can wait until the Trick-or-Treat event held between October 24 and October 31. During this time, three different coloured candy buckets spawn around the plaza and drop up to 3 pieces of candy each day. So, you'll easily be able to eat candy to complete the duty. Once you do, you'll receive a happy jack-o-lantern as a reward.

How to make candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Making candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley is incredibly easy, which is why it's the most efficient way to complete the Sugar Rush duty. Here's what you need:

1x Sugarcane

Sugarcane seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach and takes 7 minutes to grow. However, if you'd rather spend the money to get the job done quicker you can occasionally buy Sugarcane from Goofy's Stall for 29 star coins. You'll need 15 pieces of sugarcane to make enough candy to complete the Sugar Rush duty, so don't forget to stock up while you're there to save yourself the steps.