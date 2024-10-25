How to complete A 3-Course Halloween Meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A 3-Course Halloween Meal is one of the five duties you can complete as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley 's Trick-or-Treat event. Unfortunately, it's pretty vague in telling you what to do unlike the majority of Dreamlight Duties that spell out the task for you. But once you know what needs to be done you can tick it off straight away.

It's easy to think that you'll need to spend a lot of time cooking to complete this duty, given it's a three course meal. Disney Dreamlight Valley isn't shy in making us run back and forth delivering home-cooked meals to everyone. But it's actually more straightforward than that, and you just need to eat a bunch of candy to complete this task.

How to complete A 3-Course Halloween Meal

Between October 24 and October 31, Disney Dreamlight Valley hosts a 'Trick-or-Treat' event to celebrate Halloween. During this, three different coloured candy buckets will spawn around the plaza. You need to collect a coloured candy from each bucket, so red, purple, and green, and eat one of each to complete the challenge. As a reward, you'll get a green candy bucket to place in your valley.

Unfortunately you won't be able to make and eat your own candy to complete this challenge, so you're slightly limited in when you can complete it. However, if you're playing between this period the candy you find isn't in short supply. You'll also need to collect it as part of the other Dreamlight Duties available to complete during the Trick-or-Treat event so it's best to get as much as you can while it's there.

Where to find different coloured candy

Orange, purple, and green candy buckets will spawn around the plaza once a day from October 24 to October 30, and each day there's four buckets to collect. On October 31, the candy buckets will spawn throughout the day, so you've got more of an opportunity to gather more. Each candy bucket also has the chance of producing up to three pieces of candy, but getting three pieces from one bucket is pretty rare from my experience.

The chances of getting one of each coloured candy buckets is random as well, so there's no guarantee that you'll get the colours you need right away. Fortunately you can just check in, grab your candy, and then log off if that's all you want to do. You won't even have to venture further than your plaza since the candy buckets don't spawn anywhere else around the map, making it even easy for you to tick off the seasonal Dreamlight Duties.