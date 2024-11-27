How to cook a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nothing gets you into the spirit of the season like gingerbread, and the recipe for a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley is surprisingly easy. This 5-star dessert requires 5 ingredients, but these can be found around the valley. Be it through foraging, farming, or Remy's pantry, you'll get your hands on the ingredients of a Gingerbread House without having to grind.

Gingerbread Houses can also be used as part of the seasonal challenge "Cookie Taste Test" found under the Dreamlight duties tab. This challenge tasks you with eating three types of cookie, and Gingerbread House definitely falls under that category. Plus, it's a perfect recipe to place around your valley during the holiday season as a decoration.

Gingerbread house recipe in Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

This is what you need to make a Gingerbread House:

1x Wheat

1 x Sugarcane

1 x Ginger

1 x Vanilla

1 x Egg

A Gingerbread House sells for 545 Star Coins at Goofy's Stall, or restores 1,460+ energy when eaten. You'll more than likely need one for the Cookie Taste Test Dreamlight Duty if you haven't already completed it for the year. So if you're not using it as a decoration around the valley then it's best to keep one in storage just in case.

Where to find gingerbread house ingredients

Ginger and vanilla are the easiest ingredients to find as these can be foraged around the valley. Ginger is slightly more elusive since it can be found in the Forgotten Lands, which is probably the last realm you'll unlock in the base game. Vanilla, on the other hand, spawn in the Sunlit Plateau so it's pretty easy to come across.

Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach as a harvested crop for 29 Star Coins, or you can buy the seeds for 5 Star Coins. Wheat is similar, but you'll need to head to the Peaceful Meadow to either buy the crop for 3 Star Coins or the seeds for 1 Star Coins.

Finally, the only place you'll be able to buy eggs are from Remy's pantry at the back of his restaurant. These are the most expensive ingredient of the recipe, since they'll cost you 220 Star Coins. But, it'll be worth it for the 293 Star Coin profit from selling a Gingerbread House, or 319 Star Coins if you decide to grow your own crops.