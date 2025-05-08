The new GTA 6 trailer draws on base PS5 footage
If it looks this good on a five year old console, it'll probably look incredible on PC.
The new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is graphically impressive in a way videogame trailers generally aren't anymore. That's to be expected: Rockstar has more resources than any other studio in the world, and nowadays, the graphics arms race favours studios with loads of money, time, and talent at their disposal rather than just, say, one smart programmer. As a result, finer details that other studios don't have time to make sing—such as beer bottles—really stand out. The culmination of all these touches makes the GTA 6 trailer look decidedly next-gen, but actually, it's running on a base PS5.
"Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes," Rockstar Games posted on X earlier today.
GTA 6 is only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at this point, so it's probably no surprise that the footage is derived from what will be the lead platform. Still, I half-expected the footage to be running on a PS5 Pro. Or even a PC, even though the PC version doesn't exist as far as Rockstar is concerned.
It's worth remembering that GTA 5 first launched for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013. That's kind of shocking in retrospect, but the game was perfectly playable on those antiquated consoles, and the inevitable next-gen versions for Xbox One and PS4 weren't seismic improvements. The game's PC launch was different, though: not only did it finally support framerates higher than an occasionally ropey 30 fps, but we also got higher resolution, an in-game video and image editor, and mods.
GTA 6 probably won't hit PC until 2027 at this rate—the console version got delayed to 2026 this week—but when it does, it'll likely be sumptuous.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.