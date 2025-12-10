Capcom says it wants Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney to be 'core IPs' like Monster Hunter and Street Fighter: '[We] recognize the need to grow our pipeline going forward'

News
By published

Sorry if you were expecting Bionic Commando.

Another year, another deluge of business slideshow presentations throwing around phrases like "brand power" and "human capital." This recent integrated report from Capcom is one to make note of, though, if you fancy yourself a fan of the venerable studio—or at least a fan of Mega Man, Devil May Cry, or Ace Attorney. (Sorry, Demon's Crest guy. You'll have your day.)

Much of the report is spent on financial talk: Capcom boasts it's "achieved 12 consecutive years of increased operating profit" and "four decades of steady growth toward our goal of making the most entertaining games in the world." Still, it's determined a "need" to broaden its output, and has identified the three series I mentioned as high value and worth leveraging with new titles.

Specifically, the report includes a statement from Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto, as spotted by Mega Man news site Rockman Corner: "Capcom owns a wealth of globally popular brands, such as Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney. We aim to expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware. By enhancing brand power and cultivating loyal fan bases, we will grow these into core IPs." Example core IPs Tsujimoto gave were Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter—the developer's biggest games by far.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.