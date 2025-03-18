In one of Assassin's Creed Shadows ' earliest quests, you'll need to find Imai Sokyu, a wealthy and influential merchant in Sakai. While you'd think this quest would warm you up to the new, more exploration-based quest objectives, you're thrown in at the deep end.

I'll admit that it took me a good fifteen minutes running around the Sakai to find him and continue my hunt for The Golden Teppo. This is even more difficult if you don't have any scouts available since these handy reconnaissance units can narrow down the search area.

Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Imai Sokyu is located inside a building on the main road to the southwest of Sakai, opposite the wooded shrine area.

From the kakurega (the assassin hideout you can pay to setup):

Turn left out of the front door of the Firearm District kakurega Take the next left and continue down the main road where you'll soon find a cart and wooded area on your left Turn right and you'll see Imai Sokyu's house. You'll need to open the sliding door and head inside before the quest marker will update and let you know you're in the right place

There's a good chance that you can only find Imai during the day as I was searching during the night initially. As soon as the sun rose up, I found him. It could be a coincidence as I've not run into this requirement for any quest since (that didn't automatically change the time of day or season, anyhow) but it's worth keeping in mind if you still can't find him.