Naoe and Yasuke take equal footing in Assassin's Creed Shadows as dual protagonists that you can swap between whenever you want. The shinobi and the samurai require different armour pieces though, so this makes getting the best armour that much more time-consuming.

Similar to its predecessors, Shadows also has a full-on loot system, including legendary armour. Naturally, these unique gear pieces are the best you can find across feudal Japan. Pair these with the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons and you'll be well on your way to having a build that can take on the hardest regions of the map.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows armour

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When it comes to the best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows, they're all legendary quality. These gear pieces have higher stats and unique effects that the standard, random armour pieces don't. In other words, you can all but completely ignore any armour that isn't legendary.

Legendary gear generally scales to whatever level you are when you earn it, too, and you can easily upgrade weapons and armour, meaning you can keep using it as you progress through the game.

All legendary gear pieces come with an engraving slot and you can attach a buff to each gear piece by visiting the blacksmith at your hideout. These can improve everything from your damage to your health and adrenaline regeneration.

Below you'll find the best armour for both Naoe and Yasuke. However, you might notice that some armour is only available from the Exchange, the game's premium store. Keep in mind that you can earn keys to spend in the Exchange by completing Shadow Projects, so you can actually get these items for free.

Best Naoe armour

Swipe to scroll horizontally Armour Type Source Effect Explanation Tools Master Chest armour In a legendary chest Katano Castle in central Izumi Settsu Throw a kunai at the closest enemy after an assassination Want to get double assassinations without needing the perk? Here you go. It even stacks with the tanto's perk to give you triple takedowns Peasant Clothes Chest armour In a legendary chest in Osaka Castle in Izumi Settsu Attacks have 3% chance to remove one health segment on a hit This helps Naoe with both stealth and full-on combat, even if the chance is low Peasant Hat Hat In a legendary chest in Tatatsuki Castle in northern Izumi Settsu +100% of an Adrenaline Chunk upon entering combat Lets you use abilities more often, including initiating combat Mamushi Snake Hood Hat In a legendary chest in Omizo Castle in the Ado River Valley, Omi Decreases the cooldown of ally abilities by 33% Great for stealth and combat, depending on your equipped allies Otakemaru's Battlecry Trinket In a legendary chest in Koriyama Camp in the Muggy Lands, Izumi Settsu +1% health per mastery point in the Shinobi skill tree This will likely be where you invest most of your skill points for Naoe, so you'll get a big health boost in return Oni's Fury Trinket In a legendary chest in the Teratsutsuki Den in Kawachi Heights, Izumi Settsu +15% damage per non-legendary gear equipped You grab this early on before you'll have full legendary gear equipped, letting you max out the buff

Best Yasuke armour

Swipe to scroll horizontally Armour Type Source Effect Explanation Protector's Armour Chest armour In a legendary chest in Nijo Palace, Yamashiro You can now parry unblockable attacks Lets you react to unblockable attacks like any other. Pairs well with certain skills and the matching helmet Armour of the Undead Chest armour Bought from the Exchange Create a poison cloud on a parry Parrying is your main form of defence, and this turns it into a weapon as well Protector's Helmet Helmet In a legendary chest in Hanazono Castle in Yamashiro Deal 50% damage to the attacker after a parry Turns your humble parry into a good source of bonus damage Elegant Samurai Hat Helmet In a legendary chest in Yama Camp in Takatori, Yamato Reduce damage taken by 5% per enemy in conflict Charge right into the thick of it and be rewarded for it by taking significantly reduced damage Kitsune's Trickery Amulet Assassinate The Fool in the Lost Honor quest in Izumi Settsu +1% health per mastery point in the samurai skill tree Samurai is Yasuke's main skill tree, so you'll gain lots of extra health from this amulet Howl of the Dragon Amulet Complete the A Promise quest in Kameyama Castle, Tamba +2% critical damage per mastery point in the long katana skill tree Make the tried and true long katana even more deadly Dragon Tooth Amulet Bought from the Exchange +100% critical chance on the next hit after a finisher Guarantees a massive attack on your next target

These gear pieces are spread across the map in high-level castles and many are rewards for main quests later in the story. In other words, it'll take you some time before you're fully kitted out. In the meantime, wear what you have and upgrade it frequently, otherwise you'll die in just a few hits.