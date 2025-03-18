Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Suit up with these armour pieces for Naoe and Yasuke.
Naoe and Yasuke take equal footing in Assassin's Creed Shadows as dual protagonists that you can swap between whenever you want. The shinobi and the samurai require different armour pieces though, so this makes getting the best armour that much more time-consuming.
Similar to its predecessors, Shadows also has a full-on loot system, including legendary armour. Naturally, these unique gear pieces are the best you can find across feudal Japan. Pair these with the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons and you'll be well on your way to having a build that can take on the hardest regions of the map.
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows armour
When it comes to the best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows, they're all legendary quality. These gear pieces have higher stats and unique effects that the standard, random armour pieces don't. In other words, you can all but completely ignore any armour that isn't legendary.
Legendary gear generally scales to whatever level you are when you earn it, too, and you can easily upgrade weapons and armour, meaning you can keep using it as you progress through the game.
All legendary gear pieces come with an engraving slot and you can attach a buff to each gear piece by visiting the blacksmith at your hideout. These can improve everything from your damage to your health and adrenaline regeneration.
Below you'll find the best armour for both Naoe and Yasuke. However, you might notice that some armour is only available from the Exchange, the game's premium store. Keep in mind that you can earn keys to spend in the Exchange by completing Shadow Projects, so you can actually get these items for free.
Best Naoe armour
Armour
Type
Source
Effect
Explanation
Tools Master
Chest armour
In a legendary chest Katano Castle in central Izumi Settsu
Throw a kunai at the closest enemy after an assassination
Want to get double assassinations without needing the perk? Here you go. It even stacks with the tanto's perk to give you triple takedowns
Peasant Clothes
Chest armour
In a legendary chest in Osaka Castle in Izumi Settsu
Attacks have 3% chance to remove one health segment on a hit
This helps Naoe with both stealth and full-on combat, even if the chance is low
Peasant Hat
Hat
In a legendary chest in Tatatsuki Castle in northern Izumi Settsu
+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk upon entering combat
Lets you use abilities more often, including initiating combat
Mamushi Snake Hood
Hat
In a legendary chest in Omizo Castle in the Ado River Valley, Omi
Decreases the cooldown of ally abilities by 33%
Great for stealth and combat, depending on your equipped allies
Otakemaru's Battlecry
Trinket
In a legendary chest in Koriyama Camp in the Muggy Lands, Izumi Settsu
+1% health per mastery point in the Shinobi skill tree
This will likely be where you invest most of your skill points for Naoe, so you'll get a big health boost in return
Oni's Fury
Trinket
In a legendary chest in the Teratsutsuki Den in Kawachi Heights, Izumi Settsu
+15% damage per non-legendary gear equipped
You grab this early on before you'll have full legendary gear equipped, letting you max out the buff
Best Yasuke armour
Armour
Type
Source
Effect
Explanation
Protector's Armour
Chest armour
In a legendary chest in Nijo Palace, Yamashiro
You can now parry unblockable attacks
Lets you react to unblockable attacks like any other. Pairs well with certain skills and the matching helmet
Armour of the Undead
Chest armour
Bought from the Exchange
Create a poison cloud on a parry
Parrying is your main form of defence, and this turns it into a weapon as well
Protector's Helmet
Helmet
In a legendary chest in Hanazono Castle in Yamashiro
Deal 50% damage to the attacker after a parry
Turns your humble parry into a good source of bonus damage
Elegant Samurai Hat
Helmet
In a legendary chest in Yama Camp in Takatori, Yamato
Reduce damage taken by 5% per enemy in conflict
Charge right into the thick of it and be rewarded for it by taking significantly reduced damage
Kitsune's Trickery
Amulet
Assassinate The Fool in the Lost Honor quest in Izumi Settsu
+1% health per mastery point in the samurai skill tree
Samurai is Yasuke's main skill tree, so you'll gain lots of extra health from this amulet
Howl of the Dragon
Amulet
Complete the A Promise quest in Kameyama Castle, Tamba
+2% critical damage per mastery point in the long katana skill tree
Make the tried and true long katana even more deadly
Dragon Tooth
Amulet
Bought from the Exchange
+100% critical chance on the next hit after a finisher
Guarantees a massive attack on your next target
These gear pieces are spread across the map in high-level castles and many are rewards for main quests later in the story. In other words, it'll take you some time before you're fully kitted out. In the meantime, wear what you have and upgrade it frequently, otherwise you'll die in just a few hits.
