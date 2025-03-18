Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guides
By published

Suit up with these armour pieces for Naoe and Yasuke.

Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

Naoe and Yasuke take equal footing in Assassin's Creed Shadows as dual protagonists that you can swap between whenever you want. The shinobi and the samurai require different armour pieces though, so this makes getting the best armour that much more time-consuming.

Similar to its predecessors, Shadows also has a full-on loot system, including legendary armour. Naturally, these unique gear pieces are the best you can find across feudal Japan. Pair these with the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons and you'll be well on your way to having a build that can take on the hardest regions of the map.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows armour

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When it comes to the best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows, they're all legendary quality. These gear pieces have higher stats and unique effects that the standard, random armour pieces don't. In other words, you can all but completely ignore any armour that isn't legendary.

Legendary gear generally scales to whatever level you are when you earn it, too, and you can easily upgrade weapons and armour, meaning you can keep using it as you progress through the game.

All legendary gear pieces come with an engraving slot and you can attach a buff to each gear piece by visiting the blacksmith at your hideout. These can improve everything from your damage to your health and adrenaline regeneration.

Below you'll find the best armour for both Naoe and Yasuke. However, you might notice that some armour is only available from the Exchange, the game's premium store. Keep in mind that you can earn keys to spend in the Exchange by completing Shadow Projects, so you can actually get these items for free.

Best Naoe armour

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Armour

Type

Source

Effect

Explanation

Tools Master

Chest armour

In a legendary chest Katano Castle in central Izumi Settsu

Throw a kunai at the closest enemy after an assassination

Want to get double assassinations without needing the perk? Here you go. It even stacks with the tanto's perk to give you triple takedowns

Peasant Clothes

Chest armour

In a legendary chest in Osaka Castle in Izumi Settsu

Attacks have 3% chance to remove one health segment on a hit

This helps Naoe with both stealth and full-on combat, even if the chance is low

Peasant Hat

Hat

In a legendary chest in Tatatsuki Castle in northern Izumi Settsu

+100% of an Adrenaline Chunk upon entering combat

Lets you use abilities more often, including initiating combat

Mamushi Snake Hood

Hat

In a legendary chest in Omizo Castle in the Ado River Valley, Omi

Decreases the cooldown of ally abilities by 33%

Great for stealth and combat, depending on your equipped allies

Otakemaru's Battlecry

Trinket

In a legendary chest in Koriyama Camp in the Muggy Lands, Izumi Settsu

+1% health per mastery point in the Shinobi skill tree

This will likely be where you invest most of your skill points for Naoe, so you'll get a big health boost in return

Oni's Fury

Trinket

In a legendary chest in the Teratsutsuki Den in Kawachi Heights, Izumi Settsu

+15% damage per non-legendary gear equipped

You grab this early on before you'll have full legendary gear equipped, letting you max out the buff

Best Yasuke armour

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Armour

Type

Source

Effect

Explanation

Protector's Armour

Chest armour

In a legendary chest in Nijo Palace, Yamashiro

You can now parry unblockable attacks

Lets you react to unblockable attacks like any other. Pairs well with certain skills and the matching helmet

Armour of the Undead

Chest armour

Bought from the Exchange

Create a poison cloud on a parry

Parrying is your main form of defence, and this turns it into a weapon as well

Protector's Helmet

Helmet

In a legendary chest in Hanazono Castle in Yamashiro

Deal 50% damage to the attacker after a parry

Turns your humble parry into a good source of bonus damage

Elegant Samurai Hat

Helmet

In a legendary chest in Yama Camp in Takatori, Yamato

Reduce damage taken by 5% per enemy in conflict

Charge right into the thick of it and be rewarded for it by taking significantly reduced damage

Kitsune's Trickery

Amulet

Assassinate The Fool in the Lost Honor quest in Izumi Settsu

+1% health per mastery point in the samurai skill tree

Samurai is Yasuke's main skill tree, so you'll gain lots of extra health from this amulet

Howl of the Dragon

Amulet

Complete the A Promise quest in Kameyama Castle, Tamba

+2% critical damage per mastery point in the long katana skill tree

Make the tried and true long katana even more deadly

Dragon Tooth

Amulet

Bought from the Exchange

+100% critical chance on the next hit after a finisher

Guarantees a massive attack on your next target

These gear pieces are spread across the map in high-level castles and many are rewards for main quests later in the story. In other words, it'll take you some time before you're fully kitted out. In the meantime, wear what you have and upgrade it frequently, otherwise you'll die in just a few hits.

AC Shadows knowledge rankAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows hideoutAC Shadows Shadow ProjectsAC Shadows origami butterfly locationsAC Shadows unlock Yasuke

AC Shadows knowledge rank: Get knowledge
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot
AC Shadows origami butterfly locations: Collect 'em all
AC Shadows unlock Yasuke: The samurai

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.
Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yasuke unlock - A close-up of Yasuke talking, wearing armour and with a rifle on his back.
How to unlock and play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade weapons armour - Heiji the blacksmith about to speak, stood inside a building in the hideout.
How to upgrade weapons and armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Shadow Projects - A close-up shot of Naoe with a neutral expression.
How to unlock and complete Shadow Projects in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Assassin's Creed Shadows started with a single Ghost of Tsushima-like protagonist, but 'it's not representing what the samurai and shinobi are if it's the same character'
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan in place for Assassin's Creed Shadows developers
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.
Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows kosode location - A close-up shot of the merchant who&#039;ll make you a kosode.
How to get a kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassins creed
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.

Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse

Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
See more latest