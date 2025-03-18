Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Identifying the Golden Teppo Onryo requires you to choose your target carefully.
At the end of The Tea Ceremony quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, after you've tracked down Imai Sokyu and picked out the perfect kosode, you then have to pick the right target. You have to assassinate either Otama or Wakasa, because one of them is secretly the Golden Teppo, one of the Onryo responsible for the death of Naoe's father.
Somehow, deciding which one to hunt is just as conflicting as choosing your garments for the ceremony, only this time there's a wrong answer. Don't worry though, the consequences for choosing wrong aren't severe, just a more difficult assassination to complete the mission. The Creed's motto of not harming innocents doesn't apply to either potential target here because, well, neither of them are great people. Only one is the Golden Teppo though.
You should confront Wakasa, who is revealed to be the Golden Teppo, your assassination target. Otama is just some corrupt official.
Once you confront Wakasa, you'll go back with her to her house before picking up the gun off the wall. You'll have the option to demand the location of the box macguffin or threaten revenge, but she won't give it up and you'll blast her either way. Karma, and all that.
If you pick Otama, you'll then have to chase her down in the street and kill her. Even though she's not the Golden Teppo, she was supposedly corrupt. You then automatically get the quest to track down Wakasa at Osaka Castle, which is a much more complicated assassination method than just waltzing into her home.
For killing Wakasa, you'll earn the Shinobi’s Fury Legendary tanto, which causes weakpoint attacks to make enemies vulnerable a second time. Tantos are generally the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons for stealth since they have the dual assassination perk, and the Shinobi's Fury is one of the best out there.
